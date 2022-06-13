"The narcissist craves attention": Internet reacts as Amber Heard speaks out in first TV interview with Savannah Guthrie 

Amber Heard will be sitting down for a full-length televised interview after losing her court battle against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress will be appearing in an NBC exclusive interview alongside Savannah Gunthrie. The same was recorded on June 9.

The special episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15 at 8 pm EST.

On June 1, the Pirates of the Caribbean star emerged victorious in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The seven-member jury voted unanimously in his favour. Heard also had a partial victory, winning one out of three counts.

In the NBC interview, Amber Heard revealed that she does not “blame the jury,” adding that she fell for the “fantastic actor.” Speaking about Depp, she said on the NBC special:

“He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him.”

During the interview, Amber Heard also spoke at length about the massive backlash she received on social media during the court proceedings. She added that there has not been a “fair representation” on social media.

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me - look me in the eye and tell me - that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Internet reacts to Amber Heard’s latest interview clip

Netizens showed no sympathy towards the 36-year-old actress. Many did not like the actress coming forward for an interview following her legal loss. Internet users opined that she was appearing in the interview simply to garner attention for herself.

Netizens were also displeased to hear her speak about the hate she received on social media. Several Twitter users stated that the internet did not deem her guilty in the trial, but the jury voted in favour of Johnny Depp.

A few tweets regarding the upcoming interview read:

Greg Ellis 🏴‍☠️ @ellisgreg Amber Heard pre-verdict: “I just want to move on. And for Johnny to move on.”



Amber Heard on National TV this week: “You Cannot Look Me in the Eye & Tell Me My Trial Was Fair.”



The narcissist craves attention.

The victimology tour continues. Amber Heard pre-verdict: “I just want to move on. And for Johnny to move on.”Amber Heard on National TV this week: “You Cannot Look Me in the Eye & Tell Me My Trial Was Fair.”The narcissist craves attention.The victimology tour continues. https://t.co/SXZ8g8TwDq

Sandra 🇬🇧🏴‍☠️ @SAllan2289 @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie It explains why she wanted the jurors identities kept a secret for a year. So she and her team can slate them publicly at every opportunity and the media can’t contact them for their POV. I know that doesn’t stop them coming forward if they wished but would you in their position? @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie It explains why she wanted the jurors identities kept a secret for a year. So she and her team can slate them publicly at every opportunity and the media can’t contact them for their POV. I know that doesn’t stop them coming forward if they wished but would you in their position?

Angeline @valkyriansvals @TODAYshow @lohansredbull ”. Also Amber: “Look at me!! I need to lie some more because I’m an abusive narcissist that can’t leave my victim alone!!” @SavannahGuthrie Amber Heard: “I just want Johnny to leave me alooone”. Also Amber: “Look at me!! I need to lie some more because I’m an abusive narcissist that can’t leave my victim alone!!” @TODAYshow @lohansredbull @SavannahGuthrie Amber Heard: “I just want Johnny to leave me alooone 😫”. Also Amber: “Look at me!! I need to lie some more because I’m an abusive narcissist that can’t leave my victim alone!!”

💙Stepney💙 @stepneyss @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie She just loves to tell us what to think. This is why she is not liked. She wants to control everything. If you're not liked then maybe ask yourself WHY. Continually shoving yourself infront of the spotlight and trying to gaslight everyone will not help @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie She just loves to tell us what to think. This is why she is not liked. She wants to control everything. If you're not liked then maybe ask yourself WHY. Continually shoving yourself infront of the spotlight and trying to gaslight everyone will not help

littlemissaurora’s gone. @lilmissaurora1 @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Social Media doesnt decide the verdict. People started supporting Johnny before you even got on the stand and even more so afterwards. Get over yourself. @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Social Media doesnt decide the verdict. People started supporting Johnny before you even got on the stand and even more so afterwards. Get over yourself.

Sarah @__Sarah78 @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie It has nothing to do with the social media! People watched the trial and listened to the recordings and your testimonies! The trial was fair @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie It has nothing to do with the social media! People watched the trial and listened to the recordings and your testimonies! The trial was fair 👌

Emma Carnell @EmmaCarnell9 @TODAYshow

When is the media going to start representing male victims of abuse fairly?

Amber said it herself she hit him, she also said the lawyers made her lie. @SavannahGuthrie What I find highly interesting if Johnny had been found to have abused Heard would he got an interview? I highly doubt it.When is the media going to start representing male victims of abuse fairly?Amber said it herself she hit him, she also said the lawyers made her lie. @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie What I find highly interesting if Johnny had been found to have abused Heard would he got an interview? I highly doubt it. When is the media going to start representing male victims of abuse fairly? Amber said it herself she hit him, she also said the lawyers made her lie.

David H Hughes @LordieLFC @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie If social media had gone the way of AH and still she had lost what then? the jury, the court,the judge,quite honestly you reap what you sow. The vitriol she mentions was a two way thing it was equally as bad the opposite way and in truth had little bearing on what happen in court @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie If social media had gone the way of AH and still she had lost what then? the jury, the court,the judge,quite honestly you reap what you sow. The vitriol she mentions was a two way thing it was equally as bad the opposite way and in truth had little bearing on what happen in court

Pamela LaPier @LapierPamela @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Social media is negative about Amber because people watched the trial, saw the same evidence the jury saw, and came to the same conclusion. The Depp team proved she lied. They are seeing the media continuing to support her in spite of that. The one not treated fairly is Johnny. @TODAYshow @SavannahGuthrie Social media is negative about Amber because people watched the trial, saw the same evidence the jury saw, and came to the same conclusion. The Depp team proved she lied. They are seeing the media continuing to support her in spite of that. The one not treated fairly is Johnny.

Speaking about Heard’s motivation to appear on air for an interview with Gunthrie, a spokesperson for the actress said:

“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media. Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”

After the gruelling six-week long trial ended with Depp emerging victorious, Amber Heard released a statement stating that she was “heartbroken” over the verdict. She also stated that Johnny Depp’s attorneys “succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech.”

The Danish Girl actress also added that the evidence, which proved to be useful in winning the case in the UK, was ignored.

Johnny Depp received $15 million in damages following his legal win. Amber Heard was to be awarded two million dollars in compensatory damages.

