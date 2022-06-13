"The narcissist craves attention": Internet reacts as Amber Heard speaks out in first TV interview with Savannah Guthrie 

Amber Heard will be sitting down for a full-length televised interview after losing her court battle against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress will be appearing in an NBC exclusive interview alongside Savannah Gunthrie. The same was recorded on June 9.
The special episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, June 14 and Wednesday, June 15 at 8 pm EST.
On June 1, the Pirates of the Caribbean star emerged victorious in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The seven-member jury voted unanimously in his favour. Heard also had a partial victory, winning one out of three counts.
In the NBC interview, Amber Heard revealed that she does not “blame the jury,” adding that she fell for the “fantastic actor.” Speaking about Depp, she said on the NBC special:
“He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him.”
During the interview, Amber Heard also spoke at length about the massive backlash she received on social media during the court proceedings. She added that there has not been a “fair representation” on social media.
“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me - look me in the eye and tell me - that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”
Internet reacts to Amber Heard’s latest interview clip
Netizens showed no sympathy towards the 36-year-old actress. Many did not like the actress coming forward for an interview following her legal loss. Internet users opined that she was appearing in the interview simply to garner attention for herself.
Netizens were also displeased to hear her speak about the hate she received on social media. Several Twitter users stated that the internet did not deem her guilty in the trial, but the jury voted in favour of Johnny Depp.
A few tweets regarding the upcoming interview read:
Speaking about Heard’s motivation to appear on air for an interview with Gunthrie, a spokesperson for the actress said:
“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media. Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”
After the gruelling six-week long trial ended with Depp emerging victorious, Amber Heard released a statement stating that she was “heartbroken” over the verdict. She also stated that Johnny Depp’s attorneys “succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech.”
The Danish Girl actress also added that the evidence, which proved to be useful in winning the case in the UK, was ignored.
Johnny Depp received $15 million in damages following his legal win. Amber Heard was to be awarded two million dollars in compensatory damages.