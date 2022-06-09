Johnny Depp lawyers interview: Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez claim that Amber Heard did not take ‘accountability’ during trial

While the verdict for the infamous defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was delivered on June 1, the case is still being discussed. Since then, both sides have made further claims, with Depp's lawyers justifying the verdict and Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft alleging that Heard was wronged by the jurors' verdict.

Following the trial, members of both legal teams made appearances on television. Bredehoft alleged that Depp supporters and their online chatter influenced the verdict. However, Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez, members of Depp's legal team, said during their appearance on The Today Show that the jurors were not permitted to view the coverage of the trial on social media.

Ben Chew opined on The Today Show that the verdict might have had to do with accountability.

"My sense is that it has a lot to do with accountability."

He stated that Johnny Depp showed accountability during the trial, while Amber Heard did not.

What did Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez say about Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict?

After Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft claimed that Depp's team attempted to "demonize Amber and suppress the evidence," Benjamin Chew expressed his take regarding the verdict. He told Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show:

"Johnny owned his issues. He was very candid about his drug and alcohol issues. He was candid about some unfortunate texts that he wrote. And I think it was a sharp contrast to Ms. Heard, who didn't seem, or at least the jury may have perceived, that she didn't take accountability for anything."

Meanwhile, Camille Vasquez addressed the allegations made by Elaine Bredehoft regarding jurors getting influenced by the social media trial of Amber Heard. She said that the jury was “admonished every single night" and added:

"They had a tremendous amount of respect for the court and the process, and they were doing they best that they could.”

Vasquez, who recently made partner at Brown Rudnick, also said:

"The key to victory was focusing on the facts and the evidence and Johnny's opportunity to speak the truth for the first time. He could connect with the jury and the general public and tell what really happened. The verdict speaks for itself."

Vasquez further commented that this is the happiest Depp has been in six years.

"I was speaking with a mutual friend of Johnny and ours, and he said, 'I haven't seen Johnny smile like that in six years."

More about the verdict and Elaine Bredehoft's allegations

In her interview with The Today Show, Bredehoft said:

"We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case. In the UK case, when it came in, Amber won, and Mr. Depp lost."

She also claimed that the social media situation had an impact on the verdict.

On June 1, the jury agreed with Depp's suit on all three counts, which fetched Johnny Depp $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages. On the other hand, the jury agreed to only one count of Amber Heard's counterclaims, and she received $2 million in compensatory damages.

