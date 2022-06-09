"The jury got it right": Camille Vasquez says Johnny Depp won US defamation lawsuit as evidence exceeded UK trial

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez recently appeared on the Today show where she stated that her client won the defamation case against Amber Heard in the US due to a stronger presentation compared to his trial against The Sun in the UK.

Vasquez was questioned as to why Depp's lawsuit against The Sun newspaper was not mentioned as part of the defamation trial. Vasquez replied by saying,

"It was a different process. And also, Mr. Depp, and Ms. Heard, in this case, were the parties."

She also said,

"They had different disclosure obligations…and the overwhelming evidence that was presented in this case in Virginia far exceeded what was presented in the UK. And we believe the jury got it right."

Johnny Depp's lawsuit against The Sun

Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against The Sun for calling him a wife beater (Image via Cliff Owen/Getty Images)

Johnny Depp sued News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, over a 2018 article where they called him a wife beater in reference to his marriage to Amber Heard.

Depp filed a lawsuit against the publisher and The Sun's executive editor Dan Wootton for libel. Three months after the trial, a judge pointed out that The Sun was correct in reporting that Depp was violent towards Heard.

Depp filed another lawsuit against Heard in response to an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 where she called herself a victim of domestic violence. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million in January 2021 after one of Depp's attorneys stated that her claims of s*xual abuse were a hoax.

The Dark Shadows star was provided $15 million in damages after the jury found that Heard defamed him in The Washington Post's op-ed. The jury also awarded $2 million in damages to Heard after the jury found Depp liable for defamation.

Johnny Depp joins TikTok after his victory

Depp won his defamation trial against Amber Heard last week. The Alice in Wonderland actor surprised his fans by joining TikTok where he posted a video with an emotional message for his fans accompanied by a montage of his clips.

Heard's spokesperson then responded to Depp's plans on moving forward in an interview with a news outlet and said,

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward', women's rights are moving backward. The verdict's message to be victims of domestic violence is [to] be afraid to stand up and speak out."

Depp was absent during the trial last week as he was with Jeff Beck in the UK. Following his victory, Heard posted a long note on Instagram and has been inactive on social media ever since.

Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2015 and Heard filed for divorce in 2016. The Aquaman star claimed that Depp physically abused her during their relationship while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

