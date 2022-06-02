Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard verdict live: How to watch the verdict at 3 pm ET today (June 1)?

The Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial lasted for over six weeks and is finally coming to an end. After the witnesses were called, testimonies given and evidence shown in court, the jury started deliberations following the closing arguments on Friday, May 27. The jury is set to reveal their final verdict today at 3.00 pm EST.

The trial has been massively popular, drawing viewers from all walks of life who have shown their allegiance to either Depp or Heard. There are even viewers who are just there for the drama, of which there has been plenty.

The final decision is sure to send shockwaves through the legal world and social media with these two high profile celebrities engaged in one of the most talked-about cases in recent memory. The verdict will be streamed live, and here's how you can watch it.

Where to watch the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard verdict live?

Starting at 3 pm EST, nearly every news outlet will be broadcasting the stream. This is one of the most newsworthy legal showdowns in quite some time, and all eyes will be on it. News channels will put up the stream live, as will several online outlets.

On YouTube, there are quite a few channels that are set to stream the verdict. The official stream will begin at 3 pm EST, but viewers can get in early and get ready for the jury's decision. Law and Crime Network is a good channel to look for the stream.

Several Twitter pages will also showcase the trial's conclusion. Social media will be abuzz with the decision and everyone with access will likely be streaming it to their followers. This includes accounts like Yahoo News and other news sources.

The entire world, including Johnny Depp, will likely be focused on the telecast from Fairfax, Virginia at 3 pm EST today. According to Chanley Shà Painter, Depp will not be present for the decision:

“Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today's 3pm verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom."

According to Cathy Russon, the jury deliberated for nearly 13 hours before reaching a decision.

The decision will affect both actors' futures and the court of public opinion will have an effect as well. Defamation is a tricky lawsuit to win because it requires the fulfilment of many conditions. For starters, the affected party has to prove that the person against whom they are claiming defamation said something that was false. Much of the trial has been devoted to whether or not Depp ever abused Amber Heard or not.

Heard and Depp (Image via The Guardian)

The second part is finding out whether or not the lie caused financial damages. In other words, did Heard's abuse claims cause Johnny to lose out on sponsors, roles or anything else that could have led him to earn money?

These two things combined make for a challenging decision, and even more so since both parties are very much in the public eye. That's probably why the jury spent so long deliberating to make sure they came to the correct decision.

