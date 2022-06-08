Has Camille Vasquez been promoted in Brown Rudnick? Difference between associate and partner explored

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez has been promoted after the big win against Amber Heard on June 1. The lawyer was upgraded from an associate to a partner in the company.

Vasquez did a great job guiding Depp through his testimony in the trial, cross-questioning Amber Heard to conclude that his client was abused and slandered by his ex-wife. She became the face of Depp's legal team and received immense love from internet users.

Camille Vasquez has been promoted to Partner at Brown Rudnick

News of Camille Vasquez's promotion was shared through Brown Rudnick's website. The firm revealed that Vasquez has been working as a trial lawyer in high-stakes disputes for more than ten years at the organization.

Her projects usually revolve around defamation cases, contract disputes, business-related torts, and employment-related claims.

The firm also shared that Vasquez joined Brown Rudnick’s Orange County office in 2018 as an associate before becoming a key member of Johnny Depp's litigation team.

William Baldiga, chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick, announced Vasquez's new role at the firm. He said:

"We are delighted to welcome Camille Vasquez to the partnership. Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year."

He continued:

"But Camille’s performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now. We are incredibly proud of her and look forward to what she will accomplish as our newest partner.”

Vasquez shared her joy over the promotion by saying:

“I am delighted that Brown Rudnick has given me its full vote of confidence by having me join the partnership. I’m proud of the uniquely talented team I’ve had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick’s culture of excellence.”

Difference between associate and partner in a firm

A partner is at a higher position than an associate in a law firm. The associate roles are usually considered entry-level positions for people with minimal experience.

Associates are expected to work under a predetermined wage. They assist partners in various cases, where they are expected to do groundworks on particular cases.

They work under partners and make lesser money than them. Associates are promoted to partners based on their job performance, hours billed, time on the job, and other factors.

A partner is a part-owner of the company in a certain sense, as their remuneration contains a share of profit of the firm. Their salaries are higher than their associates, and they command more power in the firm. Partners also have more responsibilities when compared an associate. Partner's usually strategize a case and are first-counsel on many cases.

In many cases, a partner's salary is directly related to the firm's business profits. They also can get large bonuses at year’s end if a firm has made significant profits.

Partners' salaries may also get affected when their company makes a loss, and they are more liable for the firm's actions. If a law firm is sued for any reason, the primary targets of the suit are the partners.

The Internet loves Camille Vasquez

Depp's entire legal team received positive reactions from internet users, but Vasquez topped them. The lawyer became an overnight star, with people swooning over her outstanding work and unique looks.

Rumors of Depp and Vasquez dating started to circle social media but were quickly turned down.

Fans also filed for a petition to replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez in the upcoming Aquaman movie. The petition received over two thousand signatures. Additionally, a tattoo artist named Jazzmyn Wolfe got a tattoo inspired by the lawyer.

