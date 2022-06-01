Petition for Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2 receives more than 2,000 signatures

Following Emilia Clarke, Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has become the fan-favorite choice to replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2. Interestingly, a Change.org petition started on Friday, May 29, 2022 has already received over 2,000 signatures.

In the description of the petition, Keenan stated:

"Although Amber is a 'credible' actor and has actually demonstrated it on many occasions, not just in films or 'perhaps' on the stand."

Furthermore, the petition claimed:

"If Camille is half the actor she is as a lawyer, this will be an absolute blockbuster of a film."

Netizens react to petition to replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez as Mera in DCEU

Amidst the ongoing defamation trial, Vasquez has undoubtedly become a star in the eyes of pro-Johnny Depp supporters. The internet has praised the 38-year-old Los Angeles native for her immediate objections to Amber Heard and her lawyers. Thus, it is not surprising that fans of the attorney would be amused to see her in the role of Mera in the Aquaman series.

Christopher Blackwater @Christo82598414 Not only does every true victim of Domestic violence feel violated again by this Charlatan Amber Heard, I may need to elicit Dr. Hughes for a PTSD diagnosis after being subjected to Amber Heard's perpetual lies! Idea; Johnny Depp as Auquaman and Camille Vasquez as Mera! Not only does every true victim of Domestic violence feel violated again by this Charlatan Amber Heard, I may need to elicit Dr. Hughes for a PTSD diagnosis after being subjected to Amber Heard's perpetual lies! Idea; Johnny Depp as Auquaman and Camille Vasquez as Mera!

m @920401 Just replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez for the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 at this point. Just replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez for the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 at this point.

makaveli 1690 @makaveli_1690 WB should replace #AmberHeardlsALiar and get #CamilleVasquez to play Mera what better role model than a real life smart ,defender of Justice and all around badass could you ask for psssst not to mention Beautiful WB should replace #AmberHeardlsALiar and get #CamilleVasquez to play Mera what better role model than a real life smart ,defender of Justice and all around badass could you ask for psssst not to mention Beautiful 😍

Dann @DannComics



#DeppHeardTrial Hey Warner Bros, Camille Vasquez would make a great Mera. Hint hint! Hey Warner Bros, Camille Vasquez would make a great Mera. Hint hint!#DeppHeardTrial https://t.co/T5j7K1Q9fj

Skippy @paddua @sunflxwervolsix At this point, Aquaman II would make more money if they recast Camille Vasquez as Mera. @sunflxwervolsix At this point, Aquaman II would make more money if they recast Camille Vasquez as Mera.

Johnny Depp Fan @justjdepp Lol. The reporters has told Camille Vasquez that we want to see her as the new Mera 🤣 Lol. The reporters has told Camille Vasquez that we want to see her as the new Mera 🤣

Numerous fans took to Twitter to share various photoshopped pictures of Vasquez as the character Mera. Previously, another petition demanding Heard's replacement from the role garnered around 4.5 million signatures.

Possibilities of Camille Vasquez replacing Amber Heard

However, it is highly improbable that Camille Vasquez will have an iota of a chance or interest in replacing Heard as Mera. With Aquaman 2 already wrapping up its filming in January, it is unlikely that Warner Bros. Discovery (WB Discovery) will entertain any wishes to remove the 36-year-old Texas native from the role of Mera. It is technically possible to use CGI to replace the actress, which has been done before in classic films like 1985's Back To The Future and, more recently, in Zack Snyder's Netflix project Army of the Dead (2021).

But WB Discovery is unlikely to spend much money to replace Heard. Instead, it has been revealed that the actress' role as Mera has been reduced in the sequel, with a potential opening for a new love interest for Aquaman known as Dolphin. It is possible that the character of Mera will be written entirely out of the story in future Aquaman instalments.

During the trial, entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold revealed how Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2 has been significantly decreased. She told the jury:

"I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby."

This statement was provided along with DCEU head Walter Hamada's testimony where he stated that the actress' controversies with ex-husband Johnny Depp did not cause any changes to her role. Hamada addressed Amber Heard's claims and said:

"Besides the role in the film that she has, it was determined in the early draft of the script which would have been 2018, I would say, the character's role is what it was from the beginning."

However, the President of DC Films also claimed that discussions regarding recasting the role were in place right after the first film with concerns over the two lead characters (of Jason Momoa and Amber Heard). In his testimony, he said:

"...the concerns that were brought up at the wrap of the first movie, the end of production, which was the issue of chemistry, did the two have chemistry."

Hamada further added:

"I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern it took a lot of effort to get there, and would we be better off recasting and finding someone who had more natural better chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward with that."

Thus, even though Camille Vasquez has reached a massive level of fame in the past few days, it is highly unlikely that she will replace Amber Heard as Mera. If any replacement did occur, it would probably have to be Emilia Clarke taking the role.

