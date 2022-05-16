Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez dating rumors explained: Twitter is surprised

Jason Momoa, 42, is rumored to be dating Eiza González, but there isn't enough evidence to back up that claim just yet. Fans on Twitter were recently seen speculating about the pair's alleged relationship status.

Sources said:

"They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, he's quite busy and he's in a good place.They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."

However, many people believe that Jason and Eiza haven't been seen together frequently enough to feed romance rumors.

In April, there were also rumors concerning the Dune actor's relationship with Kate Beckinsale. However, the star denied dating Kate Beckinsale after being photographed giving her his jacket at Vanity Fair's 2022 Academy Awards afterparty.

"It was crazy. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold, she is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," Momoa continued. "Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

A brief timeline of Momoa and González's previous relationships

Jason Momoa and Simmone Jade Mackinnon dated for five years before splitting up in 2006.

The Aquaman actor began dating Lisa Bonet, who is 12 years his senior, in 2005. The couple welcomed their first child, Lola Iolani Momoa, on July 23, 2007. They welcomed their second child, a son named Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, on December 15, 2008. They tied the knot in October 2017.

On January 12, 2022, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram.

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding, and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so, we share our family news, that we are parting ways in marriage.

The pair then explained why they decided to make this statement public, adding that they didn't want to make it news out of it, but they also didn't want to hide anything and wanted to be dignified and honest about their personal issues, liberating each other from any baggage.

"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other, to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children, teaching our children what’s possible, living the prayer. May love prevail, J & L,"

Since then, Momoa has continued to support his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.

Eiza González and Liam Hemsworth were spotted kissing in 2013, shortly after the latter had broken up with Miley Cyrus.

She also dated Josh Duhamel, her co-star in the film Baby Driver.

In 2020, the Bloodshot actress was caught kissing Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet. Their romance was short-lived, lasting only a few days during their Cabo vacation.

Edited by Babylona Bora