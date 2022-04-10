Ambulance ending explained: Does Danny save adopted brother Will?

Ambulance, the American action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, narrates the story of two orphan brothers, Danny Sharp (Gyllenhaal) and Will Sharp (Abdul-Mateen). The duo is being chased through Los Angeles by cops and federal agents after a $32 million bank heist.

After their crew is killed, they hijack an ambulance with Will driving and Danny keeping watch over the EMT. On the other hand, Cam Thompson (Eiza Gonzalez) tries to keep a cop, Zach, alive. Things soon become tricky when Cam gets a hold of Zach's mobile phone and covertly informs the cops of their whereabouts.

However, she finds herself in a conflict when she discovers that Will had been put into this predicament in order to pay for his wife's medical costs. It turns out that Danny, who is both brilliant and vicious, is the one who pushed him to take part in the heist, which results in an intense, bullet-riddled conclusion, revealing everyone's true colors.

Let's find out more about the ending of Ambulance.

What happens to the Sharp brothers at the end of Ambulance?

Things become chaotic when Cam unintentionally shoots Will with Zach's gun, mistaking him for an attacker. Despite surviving the hail of bullets and explosions, Danny barely keeps it together, yelling and commanding Cam to keep his brother alive, just as she did with Zach.

Despite his best efforts, Danny fails to make it to the hospital on time and the authorities also refuse to let him in. He then holds Cam as hostage after discovering that she is the reason why Will is dying.

Danny stops fighting the urge to shoot Cam, as the grief of possibly losing his brother, takes over him. In a chaotic turn of events, it is Will who shoots Danny from behind in an attempt to stop him from killing Cam.

Although Cam calls for help, the authorities seem very adamant on their decision to make them suffer. In the end, she somehow rushes Will to the doctors while Danny succumbs to his wounds.

Tran Khuong @TranKhu67623862 @IMAX Already got my ticket to go see it in IMAX on Saturday. BRING ON THE BAYHEM @IMAX Already got my ticket to go see it in IMAX on Saturday. BRING ON THE BAYHEM 🔥🔥🔥🚑🚑🚑 https://t.co/SbcYitPeuC

Ambulance ends with Zach lying about Will shooting him, and blaming it on Danny since he now knows that the former is partly the reason behind his survival. He also remembers it being an accident during their scuffle in the ambulance. Zach's statement helps in reducing Will's sentence.

Meanwhile, Cam sheds her emotionless attitude when she slips money to Will's wife. She even visits a little girl, Lindsey, to check on her following an accident in the opening, thus displaying her rediscovered humanity.

More about Michael Bay's latest action thriller

Michael Bay directed Ambulance, which takes place over the course of one day. Bay's other renowned works include the Transformers trilogy as well as over-the-top-notch blockbusters like Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon, and Pearl Harbor.

The movie is a never-ending, full-throttle ride that tosses a slew of bizarre plotline, character, and story tropes at the audience while on the run.

Charlie McGivern @McGivernC_ AMBULANCE is Michael Bay's best film to date. Imagine if Speed & Heat had a baby, you'd get this. It's an edge of your seat rollercoaster that had me gripped all the way through. The cast is fantastic, the action is heart-pounding and I loved every minute of it. SEE THIS IN IMAX! AMBULANCE is Michael Bay's best film to date. Imagine if Speed & Heat had a baby, you'd get this. It's an edge of your seat rollercoaster that had me gripped all the way through. The cast is fantastic, the action is heart-pounding and I loved every minute of it. SEE THIS IN IMAX! https://t.co/Ak6OuO9q1A

All 'Bayhem' fans know what to expect from the director. The narrative of bank robbers and their hostages reach a turbulent conclusion. Irrespective of that, fans have been calling the movie one of Bay's greatest works and a must-watch for all.

Edited by Khushi Singh