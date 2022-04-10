"I wasn't even that good at method acting": Jake Gyllenhaal recalls first SNL appearance during opening monologue

American actor Jake Gyllenhaal hosted the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend and busted out some candid memories and musical talent on the occasion.

The 41-year-old star started by joking about how long ago he had hosted SNL and said that he was "excited to be back."

"The last time I hosted was the year 2007. You know how long ago that was? That was like 400 Marvel movies ago."

Jake Gyllenhaal further recalled his 2007 monologue which had a George W. Bush sketch and jokes about the first iPhone. The star also shared his picture from back then where he was seen wearing a wig and dress, belting out a song.

"Yeah. There I am in full drag singing a song from Dream Girls to promote a movie where I played a gay cowboy. And that was actually the least problematic thing in that episode."

Jake Gyllenhaal does not think he was a good method actor

The Oscar nominee pondered on how he earned a reputation as "this serious, intense method actor" during the last 15 years.

"I remember for this movie Nightcrawler, I went to the director and I was like, 'Get ready for me to lose 48 pounds and win the Oscar.' And then a week later I was like, 'How would you like to see an actor lose 36 pounds and win the Golden Globe?' And then I showed up on set and I was like, 'You're looking at a guy who gained 10 pounds and doesn't care about awards!'"

Gyllenhaal admitted that in his efforts to be a "serious" actor, he "forgot how to have fun." Calling acting "pretend," he said that it was supposed to be fun and filled with joy, something that he should have realized a long time ago.

However, he said that since he is "finally embracing" that happiness again, he is back on stage.

Jake Gyllenhaal stated that he never expected SNL to "come calling" again after his debut on the show so many years ago. In fact, he wasn't sure he'd remember how to host. However, he said being there felt like everything was suddenly returning.

The star delivered a powerful rendition of Celine Dion's It's All Coming Back to Me Now, backed by Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Cecily Strong.

Jake Gyllenhaal was later joined on stage by musical guests, singer Camila Cabello and Willow Smith.

