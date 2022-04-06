×
Ambulance movie director Michael Bay's "large home" is filled with Transformers props reveals Jake Gyllenhaal

As per Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Bay's enormous mansion is filled with Transformers robots (Image via Getty Images)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 01:50 AM IST
Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on April 5, 2022, to discuss their upcoming Michael Bay movie Ambulance. While Jimmy congratulated both the actors on this exciting venture together, the two went on to admit how they first met at Michael Bay's enormous mansion two weeks before shooting began, only to get lost.

Jake Gyllenhaal further commented on Michael's "huge house" which was filled with Transformers memorabilia. Jake laughed with Jimmy at how he came across a huge yellow car in the living room before meeting the director himself, which turned out to be none other than Bumblebee.

How much money does Ambulance director Michael Bay make?

Michael Bay has a net worth of $450 million as an American director and producer. Bay is best known for directing blockbuster films such as Bad Boys I & II , The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, and the movies of the Transformers franchise.

He also produced the majority of the films he directed, as well as a slew of iconic horror remakes, including Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Amityville Horror, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Michael has also appeared in the films Armageddon, Mystery Men, Coyote Ugly, Bad Boys II, and Bad Boys for Life. He has also produced the television series Black Sails, The Last Ship, Billion Dollar Wreck, Jack Ryan, and The Purge.

Michael Bay's biggest career accomplishment has been directing the Transformers franchise with Steven Spielberg as producer. As of 2022, Michael has directed and produced five films in the series, grossing a total of $4.37 billion worldwide.

Due to his celebrity status as a director, he has been able to secure partial ownership of the films he directs and produces, as well as a sizable profit share. On top of the box office receipts, Hasbro, the Transformers franchise's proprietor, gave him a sizable cut of product sales. He has amassed a net worth of over $450 million as a result of this.

Michael, formerly married to sportscaster Lisa Dergan, currently splits his time between Miami and Los Angeles with his dogs. He has a $50 million Gulfstream G550 aircraft as well as several high-end cars, including a Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Bentley, as well as two Camaros seen in the Transformers films.

Ambulance will be released exclusively in cinemas around the world on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Edited by Sabika
