When will Transformers: BotBots air on Netflix? Release date, trailer and more about the animated series

Transformers: BotBots is a highly exciting animated series gleaned from the fan-favorite Hasbro toy line. The Transformers series is all set to make its arrival exclusively on the popular streaming platform Netflix this March 2022.

The trailer for the upcoming animated series has been dropped by Netflix After School on March 2, 2022. Since the release of the trailer, there has been a lot of buzz among young viewers. Netflix has also released a description for the animated series, which says:

"When the lights go out at the mall, the BotBots come out to play! Meet a fun-loving crew of everyday objects that morph into robots at closing time."

Transformers: BotBots is all set to premiere on Netflix

When will the animated series make its debut?

Season 1 of the animated series Transformers: BotBots will make its debut on Netflix on March 25 (Friday), 2022.

The animated series is all set to join the current streaming Transformers: War for Cybertron saga on Netflix. Hasbro Studios, Boat Rocker Studios, Bardel Entertainment and Entertainment One have served as the producers of the animated series, with the streaming platform distributing.

How's the trailer for Transformers: BotBots looking?

Botbots are tiny, colorful robotic characters that can apparently transform into everyday familiar objects, and courtesy of Netflix, they are getting their very own animated TV series. By the looks of the trailer, it is quite understandable that the series is primarily designed for children of all ages.

The trailer reveals that right after the shopping mall was hit by a blast in Energon, several random objects were transformed. The recently animated Botbots form teams in accordance with their type in various sections of the shopping mall.

However, “The Lost Bots,” a couple of items-turned-robots got stuck in the lost and found at the time of the blast. These objects and toys now have to search where they belong or fit in. It seems like it's going to be a super fun and colorful ride for children.

How many episodes are there in the animated series?

There are collectively 10 episodes in the Netflix animated series. Assumably, the series is primarily intended for a younger audience and the episodes will run for a maximum of 25 minutes.

The official synopsis dropped by Netflix for this animated series disclosed that:

"BotBots are Transformer robots that disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves. But, at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger. Will these misfits be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance in the eyes of the other bots?"

Don't forget to watch Transformers: BotBots, arriving on Netflix, this March 25, 2022.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul