"There is an abuser in this courtroom but it is not Mr. Depp": Camille Vasquez fights for Johnny Depp's 'good name' in closing arguments

On Friday, May 27, Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez led the closing arguments on the last day of the actor's defamation lawsuit trial against Amber Heard.

Vasquez reminded the jurors that Heard filed for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and accused Depp of domestic abuse exactly six years ago, on the same date.

The lawyer went on to point out the evidence and arguments made by Depp's legal team in favor of the actor. Vasquez told the jury about Heard's audio recordings in which the actress admitted to having hit Depp.

Camille Vasquez also referred to the assessment of forensic psychologist Dr. Shannon Curry, who had stated:

"Ms. Heard's deepest fear is one of abandonment, being left by Mr. Depp."

Vasquez further opined:

"There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp."

What did Camille Vasquez say in her half of closing arguments for Johnny Depp?

Camille Vasquez addressed the jurors, and summarized the evidence and witness testimonies presented to the court. She specifically referred to Amber Heard and her sister Whitney Henriquez's testimonies, where had they claimed that Johnny Depp attempted to physically hit them.

In her closing argument, Vasquez stated how Heard's claims of the night were only backed by her sister, while Depp's long-term security guard Travis McGivern provided a testimony that contradicted the actress' version of events. Referencing Dr. Curry's analysis, Camille Vasquez said that Heard "would rather be in a fight than have him (Depp) leave." The attorney added:

"There is an abuser in this courtroom, but it is not Mr. Depp. There is a victim of domestic violence in this courtroom, but it is not Miss Heard."

The 38-year-old Los Angeles-based lawyer also zeroed in on the audio recordings played before the jury during the closing argument. Camille Vasquez said:

"He (Depp) leaves the fight – especially when Ms. Heard gets physical. And she couldn't stand it when he did. You heard from Ms. Heard herself, in audio recordings, how upsetting it was to her when Mr. Depp would split."

She insisted that the real Heard is the one who can be heard in the recordings. Depp, on the other hand, never admitted to physically abusing Heard.

"This is the real Ms. Heard, the one in the audio recordings. Not the one who you saw in this courtroom. What you didn't hear on a single recording in this case is Mr. Depp ever admitting to hitting, punching or kicking Ms. Heard. It doesn't exist. It didn't happen."

In conclusion, Camille Vasquez addressed the jury and said how there were many unproven allegations from Heard. She asserted that the jury could not believe the allegations selectively. They would either have to accept the entirety of her claims, or they would have to disagree completely. The lawyer added that either Heard "is a victim of truly horrific abuse or she's a woman who's willing to say absolutely anything."

Ben Chew's closing arguments

Following Camille Vasquez's closing argument, Depp's other attorney Benjamin Chew addressed the jury with his part of the statements. His arguments focused mostly on the Pirates of the Caribbean star's career, behavior, and past relationships. Chew pointed out how none of Depp's former partners have accused him of domestic violence or s*xual abuse.

He said:

"He does not deserve to have his life and legacy destroyed by a vicious lie."

Later, Ben Chew argued how the op-ed, which is the crux of the lawsuit, did not need to mention Depp by name as everybody could understand the alleged implications were against the actor.

In order to come to the verdict, the jury will have to decide if Johnny Depp's legal team was successful in proving that the 2018 op-ed by Heard was about Depp. They will also have to judge whether the claims of domestic abuse in the article were false, based on the evidence and testimonies in the trial. The jury will also determine if Heard's statements were deliberate, malicious and defamatory in nature.

