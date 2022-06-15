"She's trying to sound like an intellectual": Amber Heard trolled over 'Greeks and free speech' reference during Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' show interview

American actress Amber Heard was trolled on social media again for her comments in a recent interview on NBC's Today Show, after losing her high-profile defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.
In an interview with Savannah Guthrie, scheduled to air in full on June 17, the 36-year-old actress stated that she spoke "truth to power" throughout her trial.
Interviewing her, Guthrie said:
“The First Amendment protects speech ... it doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation.”
To this, Heard responded:
“Free speech does not protect you if you go into a crowded theatre and you scream ‘fire.’ We get the concept of free speech from the Greeks. My understanding of what that means is not just the freedom to speak, it’s a freedom to speak truth to power.”
This statement resulted in a fresh round of trolling from Johnny Depp fans. One Twitter user wrote,
“Angry Amber Heard stans in the quote tweets is what I live for LMAO...it's true though, the 1st Amendment doesn't protect lies. Oh and the way she's trying to sound like an intellectual by mentioning the Greeks and free speech...as a Greek, that was cringe af.”
Twitter reactions on Amber Heard's "Greeks and free speech" comment
Twitterati was not impressed by Amber Heard's reference of getting the concept of free speech from the Greeks. Several Johnny Depp supporters trolled her for learning "new words" for her recent interview. One user also pointed out that by not knowing the literal meaning behind the concepts, she is simply "inviting more trouble for herself."
Amber Heard said that she "paid the price" for speaking her truth
In the same interview, while responding to Heard's description of free speech, Savannah Guthrie pointed out that "truth" was the very point "that was the issue" in the heated court trial between the actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard went on to say that the truth was precisely what she intended, and as a result, she "paid the price."
“And that’s all I spoke. I spoke it to power, and I paid the price.”
In another clip telecast by the network, Heard tells Guthrie that, despite losing to her ex-husband, she stands by the charges she made in the original op-ed, which Depp has continued to dismiss. Amber Heard said:
“To my dying day, [I] will stand by every word of my testimony.”
Heard and her lawyers have both stated that they plan to appeal the Fairfax County court's decision given out earlier this month.
However, Depp's representatives have stated in recent interviews that the legal team will drop the $8.35 million in damages that Heard owes if she cancels her appeal.
In an interview with Good Morning America, Johnny Depp's star lawyer Ben Chew told George Stephanopoulos:
“We have to be careful what we say, but this was about Mr Depp’s reputation, that’s what it was about for him.”
Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard over an op-ed article she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018, where she claimed that she was a victim of domestic violence.
Although she did not name Depp directly, his lawyers stated that the piece insinuated that she was talking about the actor and asked for "not less than $50 million" in financial compensation for tarnishing his professional image.
On June 1, a seven-person jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in compensatory and punitive damages, where they found the Pirates of the Caribbean actor to be defamed on three counts. The jury also awarded Heard with $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive charges.