Fact Check: Has Amber Heard been recast in Aquaman 2? Insider labels rumors as 'slightly insane' 

Questions regarding Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have resurfaced online. This comes after a publication shared exclusive details claiming that the actress’ role of Mera is to be recast. A spokesperson of the 36-year-old actress has since revealed that the rumors of her being cut from the film are entirely false.

On Tuesday, the site Just Jared published an article claiming that the actress lost her role as Mera in the Aquaman sequel due to the controversial legal battle she was involved in. The site also read that Amber Heard had been “cut” from the film and would be “recast.”

An insider reportedly told the website:

“Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard’s role after screentesting the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.”

After the news broke online, the publication released an update saying:

“Sources close to the Aquaman production have shot us an update, saying, 'Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.'”

During the six-week-long sensationalized defamation trial, Amber Heard also confirmed that she was unsure whether her character would make it to the final cut of Aquaman 2. In court proceedings, Walter Hamada, the head of DC Films, also admitted that they had previously considered recasting the actress.

Amber Heard’s spokesperson denies recasting rumors

A spokesperson for the actress denied reports claiming that Amber Heard was being cut from Aquaman 2. In a statement to Variety, they said on Tuesday:

“The rumor mill continues as it has from day one- inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane.”

It is also important to note that the filming for the sequel has been completed. On January 12, the film director, James Wan, took to Instagram to announce that they had finished filming the second part of the fan-favorite series. One can assume that the editing and the visual effects were carried out following the shooting. Recasting the actress would also be a difficult feat, which Amber Heard’s spokesperson has confirmed is not taking place.

Several netizens petitioned for the Aquaman actress to be cut from the film during her court battle with Johnny Depp. Internet users aggressively slammed the actress with hateful comments across social media platforms after the actress lost the case against Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was rewarded $10.35 million in damages after the seven-member jury unanimously voted in his favor. Heard was to be given two million dollars in damages after Depp’s attorneys claimed that Heard’s domestic abuse allegations were a “hoax.” Heard won one out of the three counts.

During court proceedings, Walter Hamada said in a pre-taped reposition that Heard and Momoa were not a good match. This comes after Heard testified that her role in the sequel had been chopped down due to her legal battle with Depp.

On March 15, Hamada stated:

“They didn’t really have a lot of chemistry together. I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was concern that it took a lot of effort to get there.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is expected to release on March 17, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far