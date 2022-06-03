Fact Check: Has Amber Heard been cut from Aquaman 2? Post by Juliette Lauren Fischer claiming to be a Warner Bros Executive goes viral

Following the verdict of Amber Heard's defamation trial against Johnny Depp, which favored the latter, new developments about the actress' role in DCEU have come to the forefront. As per a recent Instagram story by Juliette Lauren Fischer, who claims to be an executive at Warner Bros. Discovery, Heard's portrayal as Mera in Aquaman 2 has allegedly been cut from the film.

The screenshot of the Instagram story was later reposted on Twitter, which caused many Depp supporters to question the claim's authenticity. Meanwhile, a few fans rejoiced upon learning of this report.

Depp's supporters have campaigned for Heard's removal from the role ever since the 58-year-old Depp had to walk away from beloved franchises like WB's Fantastic Beasts and Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean because of the legal turmoil. In the recently concluded trial, the actor claimed that Heard's allegations had influenced his departure from those roles.

What did Juliette Lauren Fischer's post claim about Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2?

Story continues below ad

Mango @Thesunnymango



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp

#JohnnyDepp

#Aquaman2 CONFIRMED: Juliette Lauren Fischer, Warner Bros. Executive has confirmed that Amber Heard's scenes have been deleted and she WILL NOT be in Aquaman 2. CONFIRMED: Juliette Lauren Fischer, Warner Bros. Executive has confirmed that Amber Heard's scenes have been deleted and she WILL NOT be in Aquaman 2.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDepp #Aquaman2 https://t.co/ZECtE864By

Fischer, the self-proclaimed WB executive, mentioned in her Instagram story that she was in a meeting with the studio where they apparently discussed the deletion of Heard's scenes from Aquaman 2. In a second Instagram story, she mentioned:

"All Amber Heard scenes in #Aquaman2 will be completely DELETED!"

Earlier in May, Fischer had also claimed that Paris Hilton was the first choice for replacing Heard in the upcoming DCEU movie.

However, all these claims must be taken with a grain of salt. No official reports from Warner Bros. Discovery or any trusted insiders have confirmed the development. Furthermore, Juliette Lauren Fischer only has a private Instagram account where she shares such information, which does not have a LinkedIn profile linked that could confirm her claims.

Story continues below ad

Fischer claims to be an executive producer for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann's production firm in her Instagram bio. However, as mentioned before, there are no official channels to confirm these assertions.

News of Amber Heard's replacement with Paris Hilton is most likely untrue

Moon Witch☾ @Juliea_moon @GellertDepp I’m pretty sure this isn’t a real account. I tried to find a “Juliette Lauren Fischer” online, but there is only an instagram account that isn’t verified, has no following of stars or other known accounts and has apparently spread false rumors before (Paris Hilton as Mera) @GellertDepp I’m pretty sure this isn’t a real account. I tried to find a “Juliette Lauren Fischer” online, but there is only an instagram account that isn’t verified, has no following of stars or other known accounts and has apparently spread false rumors before (Paris Hilton as Mera)

36-year-old Amber Heard had previously disclosed in the trial that her role in Aquaman 2 was already being cut short. Meanwhile, Heard's agent Jessica Kovacevic claimed that her lack of chemistry with co-star Jason Momoa was the reason behind her shortened role in the sequel. DC Films head Walter Hamada also commented on how Heard was never dropped from the contract for the first time.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, claims about Paris Hilton replacing Heard seem untrue as the socialite has never worked on such extensive projects before. Furthermore, Hilton does not have much experience with action-heavy roles like that of Mera. Thus, it is unlikely that Hilton is in talks to replace Heard.

Amid the confusion, Depp supporters took to Instagram to mock these rumors. Many jokingly expressed their demand for Bruce Campbell from Doctor Strange: Madness of Multiverse or Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez to replace the actress in the film.

Meanwhile, the petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has reached 4.5 million signatures on Change.org. Based on the revelations made by Heard and her agent regarding the actress' reduced role in the film, it is probable that Heard will not appear much in the movie as the character of Mera will be shown to suffer injury.

Furthermore, with the reported introduction of characters like Dolphin, it is being speculated that Jason Momoa's Aquaman may have a new romantic partner in the future installments of the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far