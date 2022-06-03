Bruce Campbell reacts to apparent petition demanding him to replace Amber Heard as Mera

Bruce Campbell, who most recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has responded to a 'petition' calling for him to replace Amber Heard in the upcoming Aquaman sequel.

Campbell, 63, is best known for his work with director Sam Raimi, specifically on the original Evil Dead trilogy.

The irony is that the petition has now received over three million signatures, and Bruce Campbell himself has joined in on the fun. He took to Twitter to express his interest in the role.

Someone tweeted that a petition to have him replace Heard and Mera in the Aquaman sequel had been started, and that they needed to make it happen.

Bruce then quoted the tweet and wrote,

"Send me the script."

Bruce Campbell is known for his hilarious Twitter musings, as evidenced by his recent quotes and social media posts surrounding his appearance in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

He also mentioned Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4, and he's clearly not afraid to comment on non-Marvel franchises.

While Campbell's post is bound to make people laugh, it appears unlikely that Warner Bros. will replace him in Aquaman 2, given that the film has already been shot and is less than a year away from being released in theatres.

Since, after the outcome of this trial, Heard's future holds more questions than answers, particularly in terms of resuming her acting career after her public image has suffered.

The only project she's confirmed to be a part of right now is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and even there, her role in the story has been a source of contention for weeks.

However, Heard's role as Mera was apparently cut from what it was before filming began, with Heard herself testifying throughout the trial about her version of the tale.

Throughout the struggle, however, many fans have believed that this is insufficient, and have demanded that she be removed from the film entirely.

Netizens react to the petition demanding Bruce Campbell to be Mera

Campbell's response quickly went viral, garnering over 228,000 likes as of this writing. While this is obviously not meant to be taken seriously, some fans have gone so far as to imagine Campbell playing Mera.

To get a better idea of what this might look like, one fan used a face-swapping app to place the actor's face on Mera's body.

Thanks to his long-standing professional partnership with director Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell has been in a slew of comic book films.They started making movies together in high school and haven't stopped since.

He has been in all three of Raimi's Spider-Man films, as well as a number of his other films, since they collaborated on the Evil Dead trilogy.

Campbell appeared in Darkman and Oz: The Great and Powerful as a disguised character.

