Who is Ami Goodheart? Alleged Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne elevator footage leaves internet in shock

On Tuesday, June 21, entertainment gossip YouTube channel Popcorned Planet's Andy Signore showcased a clip from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Eastern Columbia building. In the security camera footage from the elevator of their apartment, the Aquaman star is claimed to be shown sharing a kiss with a woman.

As per Signore, he "stumbled upon" the photographs from the elevator footage, which showcased that Heard had embraced and osculated the woman in the elevator as it seemingly got to their apartment's parking lot. Signore's video featured guest Ami Goodheart, who reportedly lives in the Eastern Columbia building.

The timestamp of the footage is not visible in the video screened by Popcorn Planet in their reaction on YouTube. Thus, it is not clear when the incident is taking place. Previously, there have been allegations of Amber Heard's infidelity against Johnny Depp, which was addressed in the former Hollywood couple's defamation trial as well. It is also uncertain whether the aforementioned incident occurred before or after Heard and Depp's separation.

What is known about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's reported neighbor Ami Goodheart?

According to her website, Ami Goodheart is a Hollywood costume designer who hails from New York City. Meanwhile, her IMDb profile states that she has worked on 16 projects since 2013, including multiple music videos and short films.

As a costume designer, Ami Goodheart is credited with the music videos of Justin Timberlake's Supplies, The Weeknd's ultra-popular Blinding Lights, and Ed Sheeran's Shivers. For her work in the aforementioned music videos, Goodheart received Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations. In 2017, she also won a CDG Award for "Excellence in Short Form Design" for her work on Pepsi Momotaro.

What did Popcorned Planet's Andy Signore and Ami Goodheart say about alleged elevator footage featuring Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne?

Andy Signore @andysignore EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS! Is Amber Heard CAUGHT Cheating On Johnny Depp With A Woman??! You saw it here first! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Get the word out: youtu.be/x2d1Go8dUJY EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS! Is Amber Heard CAUGHT Cheating On Johnny Depp With A Woman??! You saw it here first! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Get the word out: youtu.be/x2d1Go8dUJY https://t.co/a4LFHlTlda

In his reaction to the exclusive photos obtained by Popcorned Planet's Andy Signore, the YouTube host claimed that the footage from the "seeming ECB elevator" showcased Amber Heard and another woman. Signore brought in Hollywood costume designer Ami Goodheart, who reportedly lives in the Eastern Columbia Building apartments, where Johnny Depp previously owned five apartments.

Ami Goodheart commented:

"That's the mezzanine level. That's..the elevator level for the parking lot."

After the costume designer confirmed that the elevator in the footage was the same one from the Eastern Columbia building, both Signore and her insinuated that the woman sharing a kiss with Amber Heard might be Cara Delevingne. Goodheart said:

"I'm looking at the cheekbones, I'm looking at the eyebrows. The eyebrows, you know how she has those like very prominent eyebrows."

She also added later:

"You are showing me pictures of Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne making out in my elevator downstairs, and holy cow."

Ami Goodheart had previously commented about the elevator footage released earlier of James Franco with the 36-year-old Aquaman actress. At the time, Goodheart refuted Heard and her legal team's claims and iterated that she would have known if Franco had moved into the building.

Netizens react to Ami Goodheart and Andy Signore's breakdown for Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

