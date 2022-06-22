Is Elon Musk transphobic? Tesla CEO's pronouns tweets resurface online as ex-wife Justine Wilson extends support to transgender daughter

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter recently filed a legal petition to change her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson and ticked female as her preferred gender identity.

The 18-year-old not only dropped her father’s surname for her mother’s last name but also mentioned that she wanted to sever all ties with the Tesla CEO. As per the legal filing, she cited the reason behind her name change as:

“Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Following the latest news, some of Musk’s controversial tweets about gender pronouns resurfaced online. One of his tweets mentioned “pronouns suck,” while another included an animation of a soldier smearing blood on his face while flaunting an “I love to oppress” hat. The cartoon meme had a separate caption that read:

“When you put he/him in ur bio.”

Elon Musk @elonmusk @cleantechnica I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare @cleantechnica I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare

As Musk’s tweets came to light, several people accused the SpaceX founder of being transphobic.

Interestingly, faced with similar accusations after initially posting the tweets, he had come to his own defense at the time, stating that “absolutely supports” the trans community but finds the gender pronouns to be an “esthetic nightmare.”

Meanwhile, Musk’s former wife Justine Wilson extended her support to Vivian on social media. She quoted a conversation with her child and mentioned that she was “proud” of them.

Justine Musk @justinemusk "I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am."



I said, "I'm very proud of you."



"I'm proud of myself!" "I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am."I said, "I'm very proud of you.""I'm proud of myself!"

Although Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, it is likely that Justine’s tweet was aimed towards her daughter. The hearing related to the name change is reportedly scheduled to begin on Friday, June 24.

Twitter reacts to Elon Musk’s past comments on gender-pronouns

As Elon Musk’s transgender daughter filed legal documents to change her name based on her gender identity and her decision to cut ties with her father, a series of Musk's past tweets against gender-pronouns made the rounds online.

The tweets sparked renewed controversy about Musk being transphobic, though he previously said that he was supportive of the trans community. Several social media users took to Twitter to react to the Tesla CEO’s past tweets on gender pronouns.

☆Pangz☆🇺🇲🌻 @PaNgZ32 I fully support Vivian disowning her transphobic father Elon Musk. Don't ever keep toxic people in your life just because they are blood. I fully support Vivian disowning her transphobic father Elon Musk. Don't ever keep toxic people in your life just because they are blood.

Kendra (regular version) @kendrawcandraw Also just to be clear: if you think this is somehow "punishment" for Elon, stop. Trans children are not punishment for transphobic adults. This is a person who, the minute she legally could, is trying to escape him. Consider her humanity. Be empathetic about a child for 2 seconds Also just to be clear: if you think this is somehow "punishment" for Elon, stop. Trans children are not punishment for transphobic adults. This is a person who, the minute she legally could, is trying to escape him. Consider her humanity. Be empathetic about a child for 2 seconds

Maureen 👩🏻‍💻🇵🇭🇺🇸 @MaureenLXD I want to know when Elon owns Twitter so I can delete my account. Want nothing to do with the racist & transphobic billionaire. Anyone know when & if it’s still happening? I want to know when Elon owns Twitter so I can delete my account. Want nothing to do with the racist & transphobic billionaire. Anyone know when & if it’s still happening?

Tilly Girl @tillymatilda529 When do you think mainstream media will report on Elon being transphobic for not accepting his kid? When do you think mainstream media will report on Elon being transphobic for not accepting his kid?

soph 👑🗽 Free BG 🙏 @itsmrstealyour_ Sooo Elon Musk is out here being openly transphobic meanwhile he has a trans kid?! Yikes Sooo Elon Musk is out here being openly transphobic meanwhile he has a trans kid?! Yikes 🚮

Emi 💕 Vtuber (on break) @OkieEmi just found out elon musk is transphobic, i’ll no longer be going to Mars just found out elon musk is transphobic, i’ll no longer be going to Mars

Nomgqibelo Ncamisile Mnqhibisa @Tealmooss I feel sad for Elon Musk's daughter, I can't imagine how traumatic it must be, being trans and having a transphobic father. I feel sad for Elon Musk's daughter, I can't imagine how traumatic it must be, being trans and having a transphobic father.

reggie!! @regsemogf elon musks’ oldest child coming out as transgender and disowning her father after he’s said transphobic things on multiple occasions is amazing elon musks’ oldest child coming out as transgender and disowning her father after he’s said transphobic things on multiple occasions is amazing

Nana @amyb1485 idc what you all say. Elon Musk is transphobic. idc what you all say. Elon Musk is transphobic.

Mindy Brennan @TomBren13138498 Elon Musk’s child is legally changing her name. Her father is transphobic and she wants nothing to do with him. He is so disgusting 🤮 Elon Musk’s child is legally changing her name. Her father is transphobic and she wants nothing to do with him. He is so disgusting 🤮

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Elon Musk will address the past gender-pronouns controversy in the days to come. The business tycoon has also maintained silence regarding Vivian’s decision to change her name but wrote that he loves all his children on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Elon Musk @elonmusk I love all my kids so much I love all my kids so much

While defending his remarks, Musk had also pointed out that Tesla once held the top position on the Corporate Equality Index, an annual list that marks the top workplaces for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Tesla @Tesla Very proud to have scored 100/100 for the fourth year in a row in LGBTQ equality. Thanks to everyone at Tesla for making LGBTQ inclusion an important part of our culture. hrc.org/campaigns/corp… Very proud to have scored 100/100 for the fourth year in a row in LGBTQ equality. Thanks to everyone at Tesla for making LGBTQ inclusion an important part of our culture. hrc.org/campaigns/corp…

Musk shares five children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. The pair also welcomed their son Nevada in 2002 who passed away from SIDS when he was just 10 weeks old. Musk has two children with his former girlfriend Grimes, namely X and Y.

