Is Elon Musk transphobic? Tesla CEO's pronouns tweets resurface online as ex-wife Justine Wilson extends support to transgender daughter

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter recently filed a legal petition to change her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson and ticked female as her preferred gender identity.
The 18-year-old not only dropped her father’s surname for her mother’s last name but also mentioned that she wanted to sever all ties with the Tesla CEO. As per the legal filing, she cited the reason behind her name change as:
“Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”
Following the latest news, some of Musk’s controversial tweets about gender pronouns resurfaced online. One of his tweets mentioned “pronouns suck,” while another included an animation of a soldier smearing blood on his face while flaunting an “I love to oppress” hat. The cartoon meme had a separate caption that read:
“When you put he/him in ur bio.”
As Musk’s tweets came to light, several people accused the SpaceX founder of being transphobic.
Interestingly, faced with similar accusations after initially posting the tweets, he had come to his own defense at the time, stating that “absolutely supports” the trans community but finds the gender pronouns to be an “esthetic nightmare.”
Meanwhile, Musk’s former wife Justine Wilson extended her support to Vivian on social media. She quoted a conversation with her child and mentioned that she was “proud” of them.
Although Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, it is likely that Justine’s tweet was aimed towards her daughter. The hearing related to the name change is reportedly scheduled to begin on Friday, June 24.
Twitter reacts to Elon Musk’s past comments on gender-pronouns
As Elon Musk’s transgender daughter filed legal documents to change her name based on her gender identity and her decision to cut ties with her father, a series of Musk's past tweets against gender-pronouns made the rounds online.
The tweets sparked renewed controversy about Musk being transphobic, though he previously said that he was supportive of the trans community. Several social media users took to Twitter to react to the Tesla CEO’s past tweets on gender pronouns.
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Elon Musk will address the past gender-pronouns controversy in the days to come. The business tycoon has also maintained silence regarding Vivian’s decision to change her name but wrote that he loves all his children on the occasion of Father’s Day.
While defending his remarks, Musk had also pointed out that Tesla once held the top position on the Corporate Equality Index, an annual list that marks the top workplaces for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Musk shares five children with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, twins Vivian and Griffin, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. The pair also welcomed their son Nevada in 2002 who passed away from SIDS when he was just 10 weeks old. Musk has two children with his former girlfriend Grimes, namely X and Y.