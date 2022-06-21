Who is Justine Wilson? All about Elon Musk's first wife as Tesla CEO's transgender daughter files to take mother's last name and sever ties with him

Elon Musk's child Vivian Jenna Wilson recently filed a petition to change her name officially. This comes after she claimed that she did not want to be related to the founder of SpaceX. It was reported that she filed a petition immediately after turning 18 back in April.

Vivian also has a twin named Griffin. She wishes her former name, Xavier Alexander Musk, to be changed to Vivian Jenna Wilson. She took her mother and Elon Musk's ex-wife, Justine Wilson’s last name. The official reason behind the change in name read:

“Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The legal document also confirmed that Vivian Jenna Wilson petitioned for her legal documents to identify her as female.

Everything to know about Justine Wilson, Elon Musk’s former-wife

Jennifer Justine Wilson, also known as Justine Musk, is a contemporary fantasy author. Her first novel, BloodAngel, was published in 2005 by Penguin Books. Her second book, Uninvited, was released in 2007. Lord of Bones, the sequel to BloodAngel was released in 2008.

She is known for her novels and has also written several short stories. Her 2016 work Smalltown Canadian girl was published in The House that Made Me: Writers Reflect on the Places and People that Defined Them.

The Peterborough, Canada-native studied at the Queen’s University before moving to Japan. She worked as an English as a Second Language teacher in the country.

In a 2010 Marie Claire article, Wilson shared that she met Musk during her first year of college. She said:

“A fellow student a year ahead of me, he was a clean-cut, upper-class boy with a South African accent who appeared in front of me one afternoon as I was leaping up the steps to my dorm. He said we'd met at a party I knew I hadn't been to. (Years later, he would confess that he had noticed me from across the common room and decided he wanted to meet me.)”

The former couple went on to get married in 2000. Unfortunately, their first son, Nevada Alexander Musk, born two years later, died of sudden infant death syndrome. In April 2004, the couple welcomed twins Vivian and Griffin. In 2006, they welcomed triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian into their family.

Following Wilson’s “wakeup call” after a car accident, she realized that she needed a change in her tumultuous relationship with Elon Musk, leading to counseling, which ended with a divorce in 2008.

The couple now shares equal custody of their five children.

Elon Musk’s transphobic comments explored

Neither Elon nor Vivian have publicly spoken about the latter’s transition. The 50-year-old Tesla CEO has been accused of having transphobic views in the past. In July 2020, Musk tweeted, “pronouns suck.” However, he deleted the tweet after his then-partner and singer Grimes confronted him about the same.

In December 2020, Elon Musk mocked people who shared their pronouns on social media platforms. He attached a picture of a soldier rubbing bloody hands on his face. The cartoonish soldier also wore a hat that read, “I love to oppress.” The tweet read:

“when you put he/him in ur bio”

After receiving immense backlash, Elon Musk defended himself online, stating that he is supportive of the transgender community; however, “all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

