Prime Video: Top 5 upcoming releases in November 2022

Prime Video is known for releasing several new movies, must-watch TV shows, and cult classic films throughout the year. In keeping with this tradition, Prime Video is bringing a panoply of fresh content in November, including a highly-anticipated film featuring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, and David Dawson, a Western-drama series starring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer, a wedding comedy starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell, Ben Platt, and many more.

Check out these upcoming films and TV shows due to be released on Prime Video in November 2022.

5 upcoming releases on Prime Video in November that you simply cannot miss

1) My Policeman

Directed by Michael Grandage, this upcoming romantic drama is based on Bethan Roberts' 2012 novel of the same name. The film is set for a theatrical release in the United States on October 21, 2022, before premiering on Prime Video on November 4.

Set in 1950s Brighton, the film tells the story of three people stuck in shifting tides of liberty, history, and forgiveness. The film depicts the secret relationship between gay policeman Tom Burgess (played by Harry Styles) and museum curator Patrick Hazlewood (played by David Dawson). The tale of forbidden love and changing social conventions is further complicated by Tom's marriage to a schoolteacher named Marion Taylor (played by Emma Corrin).

The emotional journey of these three young people spans decades, culminating in the 1990s with the older versions of Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) still reeling with longing and regret when they get one last chance to repair the damage of the past.

2) The People We Hate at the Wedding

Directed by Claire Scanlon, this upcoming comedy is based on Grant Ginder's 2016 novel of the same name. The film follows the journey of struggling American siblings Alice (played by Kristen Bell) and Paul (played by Ben Platt) when they reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister (played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson) in the English countryside along with their mother, Donna (played by Allison Janney).

The modern wedding comedy showcases the unlikely reunion of the dysfunctional family, which forcefully reveals many secrets of the family and ultimately gives everyone the motivation to move forward with their own lives.

The film is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on November 18, 2022.

3) The English

Written and directed by Hugo Blick, this upcoming Western-drama series revolves around the central themes of identity and revenge and weaves a unique and compelling tale of race, power, and love. The action-packed six-episode-long series is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 11, 2022.

The series follows the journey of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (played by Emily Blunt), who arrives in the West in 1890 to avenge her son by finding the man she holds responsible for her child's murder.

When Cornelia crosses paths with Eli Whipp (played by Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, they join forces and overcome deadly obstacles to reach Hoxem, Wyoming, unaware of their intertwined history.

4) Mammals

Directed by Stephanie Laing and written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award-winner Jez Butterworth, this upcoming comedy drama explores the trials and tribulations of marriage.

Butterworth's “relationship whodunit” focuses on the complexities of modern relationships and marriage. The six-episode-long series is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on November 11, 2022.

The series follows the story of Michelin star chef Jamie (played by James Corden), whose world collapses when he discovers some shocking secrets about his pregnant wife Amandine (played by Melia Kreiling).

Jamie searches for answers with the help of his brother-in-law Jeff (played by Colin Morgan), who goes through his own share of problems in his marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (played by Sally Hawkins). The series revolves around these two couples and their marriage, relationships, and family.

5) Good Night Oppy

Directed by Ryan White, this documentary tells the story of the miraculous interplanetary vehicle Opportunity, which is nicknamed Oppy. The documentary is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on November 4, 2022, before premiering on Prime Video on November 23, 2022.

The rover Opportunity was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission, but it ultimately succeeded in exploring Mars for nearly 15 years. The documentary explores Opportunity's groundbreaking journey on Mars and the extraordinary bond that was forged between the robot and the people on earth while being millions of miles apart.

