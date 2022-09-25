Internet explodes as Netflix drops odd-looking cracked Crown Season 5 poster

The internet exploded after Netflix unveiled a first-look poster of season 5 of The Crown. The odd-looking cracked poster was revealed on TUDUM, Netflix's global fan event, on Saturday, September 24.

The Crown season 5 is set to be released on the streamer on November 9, 2022. It will follow the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and will also expand on the tumultuous marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The fifth season of this highly anticipated series is also awaited for its disclosure on Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, and could throw light on Diana's death in 1997.

Since the release of the poster, Twitterati is not only seeking an early trailer release, but is also rooting for Diana. Fans of the show have noted that the show comes timely as Prince Charles was recently coronated as the new King after Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022.

What has been Twitter's reaction after Netflix unveiled the poster of season 5 of The Crown?

After Netflix unveiled the poster for season 5 of The Crown, Twitter blew with fans' responses and theories that the upcoming season could blow the lid off the extra-marital affair between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, which could put the reputation of the newly coronated King in jeopardy.

S.🌸 @supine____ @TheCrownNetflix Already excited. It would be the season where Charles and Camilla not so secret affair will be shown. @TheCrownNetflix Already excited. It would be the season where Charles and Camilla not so secret affair will be shown.

Most fans have requested that the trailer for season 5 of the upcoming show be released next.

Some fans took the sentimental route and attached Harry and Meghan Markle to the development even though season 5 will hardly focus on their dynamics with the British royal family. Others showed support for the late Princess Diana, whose marriage to Prince Charles made for a great debate in season 4 of the show.

Mavelous @FashionMaven88 @des_lys @TheCrownNetflix Exactly!! I hope this season buries C3 in so much backlash he never leaks another word about H&M. @des_lys @TheCrownNetflix Exactly!! I hope this season buries C3 in so much backlash he never leaks another word about H&M.

Amid a sea of support for Princess Diana, a couple of users seemed to sympathize with the royal family that is currently reeling from the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

jamesbondagent007 @jamesbondagent9 @TheCrownNetflix How dare you are to continue this tv shot after the death of the queen Elisabeth, i hape that the royal family do something to stop this, shame on you "The Crown" @TheCrownNetflix How dare you are to continue this tv shot after the death of the queen Elisabeth, i hape that the royal family do something to stop this, shame on you "The Crown"

More information about season 5 of The Crown

Season 5 of The Crown will expand into the world of Queen Elizabeth II, and is likely to focus from the early to the mid-1990s. This will also be the first season of the series to be released after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in season 4 of the show (Image via IMDb)

The entire cast has been recast with new faces and will now see Imelda Staunton play the late Queen. The couple with the much debated private life, Prince Charles and Lady Diana will be essayed by Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki. Season 5 might even address the question surrounding Diana's death in 1997, which was caused due to a car crash.

Additional cast includes Jonathan Pryce as the late Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, among others.

Season 5 of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on November 9, 2022.

