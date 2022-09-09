"We were never going to be ready to lose you": Netizens heartbroken after Queen Elizabeth passes away at 96

After a tremendous reign of 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. Though this news was inevitable at some point, it has still come as a great shock to most part of the population. Her son, King Charles III, has expressed "great sadness" at her passing away.
Queen Elizabeth II came to power in 1952 and, since then, has seen the world change completely around her. As the longest-serving monarch of all time, Queen Elizabeth had become a figure known for her tenacity, decision-making skills, and diplomacy.
A peek at any social media site will reveal how affected everyone around the globe is at the passing away of this massive leader.
Twitter, for instance, has burst out in praise and remembrance of the queen following her demise at the age of 96.
One user commented:
"We're never going to be ready to lose you but we thank you for the hearts that you've touched and the good that you've done."
This nearly sums up the emotion at the moment.
Twitter reacts to Queen Elizabeth II's death
This is news that would have shaken the world, irrespective of when it came. Such was the impact of Queen Elizabeth II. While many tweets poured in celebrating her life, legacy, and achievements, she had also become a pop-culture figure in recent years, which sparked some discussion on the social threads.
Many Twitter users also posted pictures of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip saying "Together Again." This is a significantly optimistic way of viewing a tragedy and perhaps something the world needs more of right now.
The monarch's achievements were limitless and it's only fair that so many people all around the world have come together to praise her work and dedication to the crown.
While this is no time to poke fun or enjoy an event, memes seem to have become a way of both covering an event and spreading a piece of news. Moreover, the death of a person is always sad, but the death of a queen is an extremely political affair.
Some users have come forward to share memes about the political connotations of this death.
Many such memes, mostly featuring Princess Diana and Prince Charles, have surfaced online over the past few hours. The mood of the internet, however, remains somber from the great loss.
The monarch's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her final resting place will be at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.
