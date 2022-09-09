"We were never going to be ready to lose you": Netizens heartbroken after Queen Elizabeth passes away at 96

After a tremendous reign of 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022. Though this news was inevitable at some point, it has still come as a great shock to most part of the population. Her son, King Charles III, has expressed "great sadness" at her passing away.

Queen Elizabeth II came to power in 1952 and, since then, has seen the world change completely around her. As the longest-serving monarch of all time, Queen Elizabeth had become a figure known for her tenacity, decision-making skills, and diplomacy.

A peek at any social media site will reveal how affected everyone around the globe is at the passing away of this massive leader.

Simon @AncientKeeper



An oath fulfilled. @RoyalFamily We were never going to be ready to lose you but we thank you for the hearts that you've touched and the good that you've done.An oath fulfilled. @RoyalFamily We were never going to be ready to lose you but we thank you for the hearts that you've touched and the good that you've done. An oath fulfilled. https://t.co/LdCJUFCuvJ

Twitter, for instance, has burst out in praise and remembrance of the queen following her demise at the age of 96.

One user commented:

"We're never going to be ready to lose you but we thank you for the hearts that you've touched and the good that you've done."

This nearly sums up the emotion at the moment.

Twitter reacts to Queen Elizabeth II's death

The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W

This is news that would have shaken the world, irrespective of when it came. Such was the impact of Queen Elizabeth II. While many tweets poured in celebrating her life, legacy, and achievements, she had also become a pop-culture figure in recent years, which sparked some discussion on the social threads.

Gzo @Gzo0ozy Today we lost a Queen that been loved by everyone, London bridge has fallen, REST IN PEACE 🤍🕊 #QueenElizabeth Today we lost a Queen that been loved by everyone, London bridge has fallen, REST IN PEACE 🤍🕊#QueenElizabeth https://t.co/H9UYaY0mOh

Charminar @CharminarofHYD



#QueenElizabeth We are deeply saddened to hear news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family. The Queen devoted her entire life to public service & was dedicated to her country. #QueenElizabeth II We are deeply saddened to hear news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family. The Queen devoted her entire life to public service & was dedicated to her country.#QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/O4nfDTBe2t

PENUNN @PENUNN1 A great woman has just passed on #QueenElizabeth Rest In Peace. A great woman has just passed on #QueenElizabeth Rest In Peace. https://t.co/sFZa5bU5oQ

CoutureAndRoyals @CoutureRoyals



Their first public picture together and their last 🥺



#QueenElizabeth #PrincePhilip Together againTheir first public picture together and their last 🥺 Together again 🌹 Their first public picture together and their last 🥺#QueenElizabeth #PrincePhilip https://t.co/NEPxVvByW1

Many Twitter users also posted pictures of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip saying "Together Again." This is a significantly optimistic way of viewing a tragedy and perhaps something the world needs more of right now.

WomanSayingNo @mjeslfc What a woman! Agree or disagree with the Monarchy, she sacrificed her whole life to the crown. I am crying. I don't know why. I cant explain it but I am and I'm not alone. #QueenElizabeth What a woman! Agree or disagree with the Monarchy, she sacrificed her whole life to the crown. I am crying. I don't know why. I cant explain it but I am and I'm not alone. #QueenElizabeth https://t.co/HeBu6UZa5q

Princess Countess @CountessCommon1



#QueenElizabeth Thinking of the sweet great grand-children who have lost their beloved Gan Gan today. Thankfully they were able to spend one last summer holiday with her at Balmoral. Thinking of the sweet great grand-children who have lost their beloved Gan Gan today. Thankfully they were able to spend one last summer holiday with her at Balmoral.#QueenElizabeth https://t.co/bF2v6VnDOt

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @NewsCambridges

.

#thequeen #queenelizabeth “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,” “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong,” .#thequeen #queenelizabeth https://t.co/m2NyWGiK6I

The monarch's achievements were limitless and it's only fair that so many people all around the world have come together to praise her work and dedication to the crown.

Shadow Portrait🌹 @UsmanAshir15

70 years, 15 Prime Ministers, one Queen



The end of an era.



#QueenElizabeth Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96.70 years, 15 Prime Ministers, one QueenThe end of an era. #QueenElizabeth II https://t.co/6EWpO2JO5J Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. 70 years, 15 Prime Ministers, one Queen 👑The end of an era. #QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/6EWpO2JO5J https://t.co/rvbJtnyIjs

While this is no time to poke fun or enjoy an event, memes seem to have become a way of both covering an event and spreading a piece of news. Moreover, the death of a person is always sad, but the death of a queen is an extremely political affair.

Some users have come forward to share memes about the political connotations of this death.

Many such memes, mostly featuring Princess Diana and Prince Charles, have surfaced online over the past few hours. The mood of the internet, however, remains somber from the great loss.

The monarch's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey followed by a committal service in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her final resting place will be at Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

