Who is next in line after Queen Elizabeth? Health news explored as British monarch is placed under medical supervision, leaving doctors concerned

A Buckingham Palace statement was issued on Thursday, noting that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors expressed concern over her health.

While the statement did not clarify the cause of her deteriorating health, it has been reported that her immediate family members have been informed and are currently traveling to stay by her side.

Concerns over the royal throne also arise as netizens discuss the British line of succession.

As per the succession order, Prince Charles will be declared the King when Queen Elizabeth passes away. This would make Charles' wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Queen Consort, and Prince William and Prince Harry the two Princes of Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles. (Image via Hulton Deutsch//Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace issues a brief statement over Queen Elizabeth's health

The announcement about her health comes after the British Queen, 96, canceled a virtual meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. A portion of the statement reads:

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

The statement further adds that the Queen "remains comfortable."

On Tuesday, the Queen was witnessed appointing the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, as she used a walking stick and smiled for the cameras. Queen Elizabeth also attended a visit from outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he submitted his resignation.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Liz Truss shared a tweet about Queen Elizabeth's health condition. Sharing her concerns, she wrote:

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.

It has also been reported that Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have already arrived at Balmoral. The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, was already near Balmoral due to her royal engagements.

The Queen's other two children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with Prince Edward's wife, Countess Sophie, are also traveling to the estate.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince William, is on his way while the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, remains at Windsor with their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, who were in Germany, are traveling to Balmoral to pay a visit to the Queen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended the One Young World Summit in Manchester. (Image via AFP/Getty Images)

What happens when the Queen passes away?

According to The Guardian, if the monarch passes away, her private secretary will pass on the news to the Prime Minister via the code words “London Bridge is down."

However, Queen's senior doctor will be in control of what information should be made public about her health while she is alive.

As per Politico, the cabinet secretary will send an email to the ministers about the Queen's passing away. Within 10 minutes, flags will be lowered at half mast.

The Prime Minister will also make a statement if something happens. There will be a gun salute as the nation reportedly holds a minute of silence.

After this, Prince Charles will be considered the King the minute Queen Elizabeth passes. However, the official coronation may take months or even a year to take place.

Nothing more has been revealed about Queen Elizabeth's health as of now. She has been on a summer break at her Scottish home in Balmoral since July.

