5 best Harry Styles moments of 2022 

Harry Styles has turned into a pop culture icon for not just his music, but his fashion statements and the personality he projects too. Harry Styles rose to prominence as a member of the popular boy band One Direction. Prior to that, he appeared on The X Factor, a British competition series in 2010, which marked the beginning of his music career.

Over time, he has built a fan base for his music and sartorial sense. Consider Harry's third album, Harry's House, and his status as the first man to appear solo on the cover of Vogue.

Most recently, Styles played a central role in the film Don't Worry Darling, which also starred Chris Pine and Florence Pugh. The film will be released in the United States on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Harry will also appear in My Policeman, which will be released in October. The film received mixed reviews following its TIFF premiere. As we reach the last leg of 2022, let's take a look at some of 2022's best Harry Styles' moments.

Some of 2022's best Harry Styles' moments

1) When he lent the mic to to a fan who wanted to propose

During a concert in Portugal, Harry Styles helped a fan who wanted to publicly propose to his girlfriend. Harry's trip to Portugal was part of his Love on Tour concert.

During the performance, a fan approached Harry Styles and asked him to sing two lines for his girlfriend. Styles then asked how long the two had been together and decided to lend the man his microphone as a romantic gesture. The man began singing Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love before getting down on one knee and proposing to his girlfriend.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and became a hit with his followers. Styles was completely immersed in the moment, encouraging the audience to join in on the singing.

2) When he helped a fan from Italy come out

During another concert at London's Wembley Stadium, Harry Styles helped a fan in coming out. The Italian fan held a sign that said, "From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out." The boy caught Styles' attention as he picked up the sign along with a rainbow flag, and the events that followed quickly went viral.

“When this flag goes over my head, you are officially out. I think that’s how it works: When this sign goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy,” Harry Styles stated as he ran around the stage with the flag on his feet while dramatic beats played.

"Congratulations, you're a free man," he said as the flag flew over his head, energizing the crowd.

3) When he was dazzling in his red costume in As it Was

It would be unfair to discuss the best Harry Styles moments without including any iconic fashion moments as the man is known for his flamboyant style and fluid dressing choices.

As it Was is a song from the album Harry's House that became a consistent chartbuster. The video received a lot of attention, with fans unable to take their eyes off Harry Styles, dressed in a bright red costume. While his moves and lip-syncing in the video were both excellent, it was his fashion statement that stole the show.

4) When he performed with Shania Twain at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Shania Twain and Harry Styles (Image via CNN)

One of Styles' most exciting performances was at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2022. Snippets from his festival performance were all over, owing to Styles' energetic performance. Things got even more interesting when Shania Twain joined him on stage.

Shania Twain is a Canadian singer-songwriter. She is one of country music's best-selling female artists. The two singers performed a song mix, and the energy level more than doubled after her entrance.

5) When he sported an all-green look at the TIFF premiere of My Policeman

Styles' outfits have always made headlines, regardless of the occasion. He wore head-to-toe Gucci to the premiere of My Policeman on Sunday. Styles went all green in a nod to 1970s fashion, wearing a dark green jacket, light green trousers, and a mini tote bag with a bamboo handle.

My Policeman will be released on Friday, October 21, 2022, and also stars David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Linus Coach in important roles. While the film received positive reviews from some critics, Styles' fashion choices stole the show.

Don't Worry Darling is all set to release on Friday, September 23, 2022.

