3 key things to know about Harry Styles X Chris Pine spitgate rumors

A video of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don't Worry Darling on Sunday, September 4, 2022, has gone viral on social media. This clip is making more noise than the film itself, which received mixed reviews from critics.

Furthermore, Harry Styles being accused of spitting on Chris Pine isn't the only squabble that occurred behind the scenes of Don't Worry Darling. Previously, it was reported that the film's director, Olivia Wilde, was at odds with the film's star, Florence Pugh. According to rumors this caused Pugh to withdraw from the promotional activity.

The conflict was sparked by rumors that Wilde had previously fired Shia LaBeouf. Things heated up when LaBeouf decided to make public private e-mails and information shared between Wilde and himself to prove that he resigned rather than being fired.

The controversy dominated the media for a long time until the release of the clip in question, which shows Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

Things you should know about the Harry Styles X Chris Pine spitgate rumors

1) The clip is from right before the premiere

The clip shows a seated Chris Pine applauding when Harry Styles enters and, seemingly out of habit, spits on his lap. Although this appears to be a visual misrepresentation, Chris Pine's reaction to the event adds to the clip's credibility. He does not react angrily, but instead stares at his lap and shakes his head, bringing the applause to a halt.

Initially, the incident was thought to be the result of an inside joke between the two actors. However, their failure to acknowledge it made social media users even more sceptical of the chain of events that occurred.

2) The actors' representatives have denied any activity involving spitting

Harry Styles' representative finally spoke out after the spitgate rumours went viral. He denied the rumours, accusing the internet of creating and disseminating them. Styles' representatives spoke after Pine's, and both say that, contrary to what the video suggests, the two men are friendly.

The circulation of the video puts additional strain on both actors' reputations, especially since the film received mixed reviews to begin with. Peter Bradshaw in his review for The Guardian noted:

"It is a movie marooned in a desert of unoriginality."

3) Chris Pine zoning out of an interview is suspected to be because of the friction between the actors

Another viral video featuring the cast and crew of Don't Worry, Darling is one of Chris Pine zoning out during an interview they gave that evening before the festival. Most people assumed his expression at the conference was caused by his refusal to promote the film. In contrast, the rumored feud between Harry Styles and Chris Pine is now suspected of being at the root of the problem.

Chris Pine can be seen staring into space, uninterested, while Harry Styles was attempting to sell the film's concept. This is also one of the reasons why fans do not believe the representatives' statements and continue to believe that there is some kind of conflict between the two.

Don't Worry Darling releases in the United States on Friday, September 23, 2022. The film is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Florence Pugh in the lead role. Other notable actors in the film include Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan.

