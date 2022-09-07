"Hollywood royalty": Fans cannot stop praising Harry Styles' Don't Worry Darling premiere look amid Chris Pine spitgate rumors

Grammy-winning Britpop star Harry Styles made his Venice Film Festival debut on Monday, September 5, 2022, as he attended the premiere of his much-anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling. For the debut event, Styles was decked in a look from Gucci's atelier.

The star was seen wearing a custom navy-hued double-breasted suit, which looked similar to one of the designs from Gucci's 2023 Cruise collection. It was layered over a powder blue button-down shirt featuring exaggerated collars.

The most noticeable item from his look, however, was a pair of white boots from the upcoming Harry Styles x Gucci Ha Ha Ha collection. Styles finished off the ensemble with rings and orange Gucci lens sunglasses.

The outfit left fans gushing on Twitter. One of them even claimed that Harry's look for the Don't Worry Darling premiere made him seem like "Hollywood royalty".

audrey TODAY @harryspleasing harry styles touches down in venice looking like hollywood royalty realest headline ever harry styles touches down in venice looking like hollywood royalty realest headline ever https://t.co/87HSR3a9Pj

Styles was styled by Harry Lambert, who has frequently worked with him for his concerts, shoots, and music videos.

At the premiere, Styles took the opportunity to not only promote his film - which is releasing on September 23, 2022 - but also showcase his upcoming collaboration with Gucci.

Fans react to Harry Styles' fit for the Don't Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival

Harry Styles' dressed in custom Gucci for Venice Film Festival (Image via @stylesfanc/ Instagram)

Many fans appreciated Styles for his custom Gucci look at the premiere and pointed out that the suit looked flattering on him. Some appreciated the boots, custom rings, and other details of his outfit. Several fans also made music video edits of Styles on the red carpet.

Netizens were also excited about Styles' debut at the Venice Film Festival, which they deemed to be a historic moment for the As It Was singer.

ִֶָ @sottwillow Harry Styles wearing his own Gucci Collection from head to toe for the Venice Film Festival red carpet that he is attending for his movie ! Harry Styles wearing his own Gucci Collection from head to toe for the Venice Film Festival red carpet that he is attending for his movie ! https://t.co/MKlaTgq2vj

َ @HSFEATURES Harry Styles wearing white boots with red hearts on for the Venice film festival red carpet Harry Styles wearing white boots with red hearts on for the Venice film festival red carpet❤️ https://t.co/20LiMJ7RW3

Harry and Niall News! @HarryNiallNews Harry Styles on the red carpet for Don’t Worry Darling in Venice! Harry Styles on the red carpet for Don’t Worry Darling in Venice! https://t.co/do06oXrTeP

Rumors of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine: A closer look at what really happened

In a now-viral video from the Don't Worry Darling premiere, Harry Styles is seen approaching his seat next to Chris Pine, when he pauses and leans over Pine's lap. Seconds later, Pine can be seen looking down as if to check if something had fallen on him. He initially looks confused but then shakes his head and smiles.

The 10-second video has caused a frenzy among fans with Twitter users dubbing it a "spitgate."

The Rumor Mill @TRMUpdates Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine at the #DontWorryDarling Venice Film Festival premiere??? 🫣 Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine at the #DontWorryDarling Venice Film Festival premiere??? 🫣 https://t.co/mP2xoHKsuj

In response to the rumors, Pine's representative gave an official statement to People magazine where he shut down the rumors:

“This is a ridiculous story—a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The rumors of "spitgate" follow hot on the heels of speculation that Don't Worry Darling's director, Olivia Wilde, has fallen out with Styles' co-star Florence Pugh.

