“Rather be anywhere else”: Video of Chris Pine spacing out to Harry Style’s peculiar Don’t Worry Darling press conference quote sparks hilarious memefest online

Chris Pine has been trending on social media for 'zoning out' during the Don't Worry Darling press conference. Fans noticed that the Finest Hours actor had entered a new level of calm as he sat with blank expressions during film promotions on Monday, September 5, 2022.

These appeared specifically when Harry Styles was quoting his favorite part from the film. All of this quickly caught the attention of netizens, who tweeted about how Chris appears to prefer to be somewhere else. One user wrote:

“Poor Chris Pine looks like he’s rather be anywhere else on the planet.”

Did Chris Pine really zone out? Netizens post hilarious memes about the actor ‘transposing’ to a different world

Pine may be one of the best actors in the country, but his recent press conference appearance piqued netizens' interest, with his expressions on Harry Styles' quote sparking a memefest on social media. Essentially, the singer-turned-actor was talking about his favorite scene in the film when all eyes were drawn to Pine and his 'spaced out' expressions.

Basically, Harry Styles was quoting:

“You know my favorite thing about the movie? Like it feels like a movie it feels like a real like go to the theater film movie that you know you kind of... the reason why you go to watch something on the big screen.”

During this quote, Pine was seen “clueless” and completely transposed to another world. A lot of the fans joked that the actor is in a whole other mood. One user also tweeted by saying:

“You can almost see the screams catching in his throat.”

At the same time, others too couldn’t hold back themselves from sharing hilarious memes on social media. One user posted that Pine probably wondered how he got there listening to that answer while another claimed that his expressions were a 'call for help.'

At the same time, this is not the only video that is going viral. A video from the Venice Film Festival is also trending on social media, making people wonder if Harry Styles has spat on Chris Pine.

Chris, Harry and the ‘Spit’ controversy

The spit controversy was sparked by a video from the Venice Film Festival that went viral on social media. Don't Worry, Darling stars Chris Pine and Harry Styles attended the festival. The video shows Pine sitting as Styles enters. Styles then appears to have spit on Chris, as his expressions change shortly afterwards.

This has gotten people to wonder if it really happened and if Harry Styles really spat on Chris Pine while entering.

On the other hand, a few people are concerned about the tension going on between the two stars. One Twitter user wrote:

“I don’t see any spitting literally this video doesn’t show anything except the massive tension between them.”

Don't Worry Darling, a story about a housewife in the mid-1950s, will be released in theatres worldwide on Friday, September 23, 2022. The movie also features Florence Pugh alongside Styles and Pine.

