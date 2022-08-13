"You're the real hero today": Netizens applaud Tommy Lee for sharing a video which gives "the Kardashians their old faces back" on Instagram

Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee reposted a video of the Kardashian family on Instagram which reveals their original faces, without makeup or any cosmetic surgery. It created quite a stir and netizens couldn't help but applaud Lee for reposting the video. One user commented:

“You’re the real hero today."

"You're our real hero today," is what netizens have to say to Tommy Lee after he posted an astonishing video of the Kardashians. (Image via Instagram)

Khloe's transformation shocks the internet as Tommy Lee shares a video featuring the Kardashians' "old faces"

Lee took social media by storm when he reposted a video that was originally created by Mitchell Wiggs. With the caption claiming to give the Kardashians "their old faces back", the video has since gone viral. Wiggs used an editing software to reveal the natural appearance of the stars by "wiping" away the makeup and surgical effects.

After Lee shared the video to the tune of Deftones' Change, it garnered over 90,000 likes in just a day along with thousands of comments. Instagram users had several hilarious takes on the Kardashians' altered appearance. While some netizens were in shock, others mentioned how the video is an eye-opener because it reveals the extent to which cosmetic surgery can change a person's face.

Users cannot stop commenting on the video shared by Lee. (Image via Tommy Lee/ Instagram)

Moreover, it's not just Lee's reposted video that enjoyed high engagement. Wiggs' video also got thousands of views and comments in just a few hours on YouTube.

However, as shocked as people were to see the rest of the Kardashians, Khloe's original chin surprised them the most. Referring to an earlier rumor based on Khloe's resemblance to OJ Simpson, one comment even read:

“I forgot how much Khloe doesn't even look like OJ anymore.”

At the same time, there were others who thought that the Kardashians looked better without the surgical modifications and the heavy image retouching.

Some opined that the Kardashians looked better with their original faces. (Image via Instagram)

Kim's alleged history with cosmetic surgery

When talking about the advent of cosmetic surgery that can transform the face of any individual, the Kardashians are never left out of the discussion. It is widely believed that many renowned social media personalities rely on cosmetic treatments and heavy image editing.

There have been rumors about how Kim has received b*tt injections, a nose job, and multiple breast enhancements over the years. It is also speculated that she got liposuction and laser hair removal done.

However, while talking to Allure, Kim clarified that she has had some Botox work done but there is no other filler in her cheeks or lips. She said:

“Never filled either one, ever. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips … My eyebrows are real.”

However, Tommy Lee’s video has raised many questions about the various surgeries that have been performed on the Kardashians.

Tommy Lee is on a streak of shocking his Instagram followers

On Thursday, August 11, Lee posted a picture of a frontal nude image of himself on Instagram. The caption of the image read, “Ooooopppsss," and it sparked some hilarious exchanges in the comment section. While the post is longer available, it is unclear if he deleted it or if Instagram removed it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee