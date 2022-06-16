How did Hulu’s The Kardashians Season 1 end? Finale episode recap and more

Viewers witnessed the end of Season 1 of Hulu's hit series The Kardashians, as well as the end of Khloe Kardashian and ex-Tristan Thompson on television screens. The finale episode, which aired on Thursday, June 16, 2022, documented the NBA player's lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols over the latter being pregnant with his child. What followed was an hour filled with a multitude of emotions.

The Kardashians premiered on April 14, 2022, and explored the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they dealt with multiple issues on their personal and professional end. They stayed together as a family amidst all that was going on, to which the finale was a perfect testament of. The hit series has been extremely popular and is a fresh start from the family's hit E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

A look back at the final episode of Season 1 of The Kardashians

The finale of The Kardashians opened up where the previous one ended. Kim Kardashian was on the phone with her sister Khloe, who was seen sobbing after hearing about Tristan's paternity lawsuit. Although viewers could hear the star being heartbroken, her elder sister asked for some privacy for the family to deal with the news.

Later in the episode, Khloe looked back at all the events, grand gestures, and trips the duo shared with their daughter True, after which she decided to break her silence and talk about the issue openly in front of the cameras for the world to see. She confessed that after multiple cheating scandals from the NBA player, she was immune to all of it.

The Kardashians family, including Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, discussed the issues in a meeting where Khloe was nowhere to be seen. All members agreed that this should be the last time she forgives Tristan.

In an effort to deal with the incident, Khloe spent some time with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick and their daughter Reign Disick. While she kept a brave face in front of the family, she revealed to sister Kendall Jenner that the stress and anxiety of it was causing her to faint.

Kim Kardashian, throughout the episode, protected her sister and applauded her courage and perseverance in trying to make it work while quoting examples from her own marriage. The Good American founder confessed that she gave this as well as her past relationship, her all and believed in giving people multiple chances.

On a lighter note, matriarch Kris Jenner recorded a cover of "Jingle Bells" with the help of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to be released that holiday season. The episode ended with all the sisters and Kris coming together for their final The Kardashians Hulu photoshoot, along with their reflections about their family and the season.

What can viewers expect from another potential season of The Kardashians?

Ahead of the show's debut, Variety confirmed that viewers can expect 20 episodes for season 1. The second installment will most probably air later this year. Viewers can also expect Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson to make an appearance in the next part.

The SKIMS founder told the outlet in March 2022:

"I have not filmed with [Pete]. And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season."

Viewers can also expect to see Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, as was hinted by matriarch Kris Jenner, who said it will be "worth the wait." As per reports, Hulu also has plans for Season 2 of The Kardashians, which will include 20 episodes as well.

As the first part of Season 1 aired, executive producer Danielle King opened up to US Weekly about documenting the popular family. She said:

“I went into it thinking how can I make this more of a documentary about the Kardashians? I just tried to divorce myself from thinking about it in a typical reality format where you have your A, B and C story line. I just went into it thinking, ‘How can I just follow their lives?' These are six of the most famous women in the world. There’s always something going on and let’s just do a documentary follow.”

The Emmy nominee also pointed out that they don't always take the footage they filmed and air it for viewers to see.

“Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes. We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like, ‘Oh OK, I didn’t see this coming but here we go.'”

During the first installment of The Kardashians, viewers witnessed Kim address her split from rapper Kanye West and move on with Pete. Kourtney celebrated her engagement and romance with now-husband Travis Barker while also dealing with ex Scott Disick. Khloe tried to make her relationship with Tristan work, however, the finale gave people a glimpse of that shredding to pieces.

