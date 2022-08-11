Tommy Lee Instagram post sparks hilarious memefest on Twitter

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee left the internet scarred after posting a frontal nude image of himself on Instagram.

The rockstar took to the social media platform on Thursday, August 11, where he did not leave much to the imagination. Netizens were stunned by the post and wondered why it was not immediately taken down by the platform.

Tommy Lee appeared to be sitting on the edge of a jacuzzi and taking a selfie, the caption of which read, “Ooooopppsss.”

The now-deleted post racked up immense traction from his 1.4 million followers and also several celebrities. They included comedians like Ryan Sickler and Brittany Furlan as well as TikToker Daniel Mac. Machine Gun Kelly's drummer Rook also commented on the post.

Several celebrities took to commenting on Tommy Lee's picture (Image via Tommy Lee's Instagram page @tommylee)

After posting the image, Lee uploaded another post of an elephant standing face-to-face with a naked man. The elephant was asking the person - “How do you breathe through that little thing??”

Netizens react to Tommy Lee’s recent Instagram post

Several followers of the 59-year-old musician were shocked by the Instagram post. Meanwhile, others wondered how the post managed to stay up on the platform for more than three hours as it has a strict no-nude policy.

Netizens hilariously expressed disappointment at opening the app at 3 am only to see a nude image of the Athens-native.

deidre 🦇 @secularhazed when you open instagram at 3am and you follow tommy lee when you open instagram at 3am and you follow tommy lee https://t.co/tWflBenUPl

ashlee @tattooedIies 3:30am and i just opened my instagram just to be flashed by tommy lee???? 3:30am and i just opened my instagram just to be flashed by tommy lee???? 😭😭😭😭

grey ¡ @kreepingd3th this everybody who follows tommy lee on instagram right now this everybody who follows tommy lee on instagram right now https://t.co/TzA1QQk64Y

rad dad @ohemgeeijizzed everyone who opens instagram at 3am and follows tommy lee everyone who opens instagram at 3am and follows tommy lee https://t.co/BLk0k8sh3Z

Jameson @JamesForret If you guys follow Tommy Lee from Motley Crue on Instagram you may already know 🤣🤣 If you guys follow Tommy Lee from Motley Crue on Instagram you may already know 🤣🤣 https://t.co/QoOjcK4hRE

Andrew Jones @AndyJones1988 Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post Opening Instagram and the first thing you see is Tommy Lee's post https://t.co/aKFGReihf1

☆kaisen @kaiheartseb

sigh.

that was traumatizing.

how is it still up following tommy lee on instagram is interesting enough but i-sigh.that was traumatizing.how is it still up following tommy lee on instagram is interesting enough but i-sigh.that was traumatizing.how is it still up 😭 https://t.co/B67TLfhhEw

amelia @AmeliaTroup tommy lee getting his chopper out on IG wasn’t on the 2022 bingo card, but here we are tommy lee getting his chopper out on IG wasn’t on the 2022 bingo card, but here we are

maurice 📟 @maudredi Tommy Lee being Tommy Lee on Instagram Tommy Lee being Tommy Lee on Instagram

The drummer bares it all in the Pamela Anderson tape

This is not the first time that the Methods of Mayhem drummer has revealed it all to fans. The artist was also part of the infamous Pamela Anderson tape, which was filmed while driving.

In recent weeks, Lee gained traction online for similar reasons after the rockstar’s privates were shown in Disney+ Pam & Tommy. However, it has since been revealed that Sebastian Stan, who played Lee in the miniseries, was wearing a prosthetic in the series. The series also charted the controversial tape of Lee’s former girlfriend Pamela Anderson.

In the show, Stan goes to the bathroom while under the influence of drugs and has a lengthy conversation with his own privates about falling for Anderson too soon.

Viewers of the series were shocked to see the scene. The writer Robert Siegal went on to admit that there was some pushback over the scene being included in the script. However, the clip was not as random as one might think.

In an interview with Variety, Siegal admitted:

“As much as I'd like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from Lee’s memoir. I think it might be a first for television. There was gentle pushback, because you've got to push back a little when a talking p**is is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

Tommy Lee's social media post was deleted at the time of writing this article. However, it is unknown whether the artist deleted the post or it was removed by Instagram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave