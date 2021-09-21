Who was Karissa Rajpaul ? Mother-daughter duo arrested after illegal Brazilian b*tt-lift surgery results in death of social media star 

A California-based mother-daughter duo has been arrested after the police caught the two performing several illegal b*tt-lift procedures, which also resulted in Karissa Rajpaul losing her life. The duo would reportedly travel to their patient’s home, bringing medical equipment and perform the procedure.

Libby Adame, 51 and her daughter Alicia Gomez have found themselves in custody after Rajpaul’s death was connected to them.

Karissa Rajpaul had taken to social media prior to her surgery, showcasing herself lying on a table to undergo the b*tt augmentation procedure allegedly performed by Adame. According to NBC Los Angeles, this took place inside Rajpaul’s private home in Encino.

Who is Karissa Rajpaul?

The 26-year-old recently moved from South Africa to California for work.

Prior to the woman’s final procedure, Karissa Rajpaul had already undergone two other procedures by Libby Adame. Her second operation reportedly took place in September 2020. Rajpaul passed away after the third operation.

LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Bob Dinlocker observed that the duo were performing illegal surgeries on several other patients. Karissa Rajpaul allegedly died from the liquid silicon mixture which was injected into her. Dinlocker said:

“The internet is filled with stories where they cut the medical-grade silicon with the stuff you would wash your windows with. It hits the blood stream, attacks the heart, the brain and the kidneys.”

As the police official spoke in detail about the “string of illegal b*tt lifts” happening across Los Angeles County, he shared details of how the pair were allegedly performing the procedures.

As the two traveled with their medical supplies to perform the surgeries without any emergency protocols laid out beforehand, they would supposedly abandon patients for whom the procedures went wrong. They would often leave people in serious conditions to be treated by paramedics.

The two were advertising under the name “La Tia,” and would allegedly charge anywhere between $3500 to $4500 per surgery. Such medical procedures typically run up to $15000.

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told ABC7:

“These individuals have no medical training. They’re not experienced and they’re putting people’s lives at risk.”

Police officials continue to gather evidence from those who have received treatments similar to Karissa Rajpaul from La Tia. He added that they are facing difficulties while identifying victims as several people are embarrassed to file a report with them.

Hamilton added:

“We need these victims to come forward because we need to find out if there are other victims out there that are permanently disfigured or may have passed away as a result of some of these procedures and may have been a victim of a criminal act.”

According to Dr. AJ Khalil, a board-certified surgeon, Adame and Gomez may have inserted the liquid silicon (occasionally cut with motor oil) directly into the patient’s bu**tocks, which is extremely dangerous and deadly.

