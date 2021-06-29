“I’m finally Korean”: British influencer Oli London labeled “racist” after undergoing surgery to identify as Korean

British influencer Oli London has been under fire since last week after coming out as a “non-binary Korean.” Although the Instagram star received support for coming out as non-binary, people called them out for identifying as Korean.

Oli London has always made the news for undergoing back-to-back surgeries to appear identical to his idol, Park Jimin, from BTS. The social media influencer reportedly underwent 18 surgeries in the past eight years to change their ethnicity.

MEANWHILE: Oli London announces he has transitioned races and become Korean after surgery. One person said “Isn’t this literally racist.” pic.twitter.com/uTSXEFYm73 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 29, 2021

However, their actions have been considered to be “racially inappropriate” by the online community. On June 17th, Oli London took to Twitter to share that they identify as Korean after their final transition surgery, causing massive social media outrage.

I fully identify as Korean after undergoing my final transitional surgeries. 🇰🇷 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 17, 2021

Despite the backlash, the “Plastic is Fantastic” singer maintained their identity as a Korean. They went on to release a public statement about their identity:

“Yes, I identify as Korean. Yes, I am non-binary. Yes, I look like Jimin. But none of this should be a reason to outcast me from the society, to dehumanize me and shame me for being who I am, a non-binary Korean person.”

Further criticism ensued after Oli London revealed their post-surgery look. Critics continue to point out that although people can identify as non-binary, they cannot change their nationality.

Also read: “Some people identify as Korean”: Instagram influencer Oli London receives severe backlash for identifying as ‘non-binary Korean’

Twitter calls out Oli London for identifying as Korean after surgery

The YouTuber previously shared that they have been trapped in a “wrong body and wrong culture” throughout their life. They mentioned that they have “new hair, teeth, eyes and forehead after the final transitional surgery.”

Oli London also posted a video titled “Being Korean” on their YouTube channel. In the clip, the content creator revealed that they have undergone “a facelift, a brow lift, a temple lift, an eye surgery, a canthoplasty, and teeth surgeries” as a part of their transition.

They then took to Twitter to ask if they now appear similar to Jimin, earning backlash once again. Several users slammed Oli London for alleged “cultural appropriation” and termed them as “racist.”

Say Annyeonghaseyo 안녕하세요 to the new me 👋🏼🇰🇷👋🏼🇰🇷 Am i identical to Jimin? 👱🏻👱🏻 #olilondon #jimin pic.twitter.com/9iNdVcBH5J — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 24, 2021

Look like someone who need a lot of research to be done

I mean dude please accept who you are ! Why trynna look like someone ?

If you love someone you got respect bro

Don't make people question your existence — iamNana7🥀∞ 5thWeek #1 (@agnes_bae7) June 25, 2021

Being Korean is NOT a fashion. You ha e no respect.#KoreanIsNotAFashion — ●MyLilHoPage● (@mylilhopage) June 25, 2021

white people are still getting surgery to look asian? have they not realized that not only do they not look asian, but they look terrible? https://t.co/l9dEyNbofL — sam (@sammiffer) June 24, 2021

It's gonna be 100% British and 0% Korean bestie

Once again, read this message pic.twitter.com/XG1csY16r4 — Z || HAPPY PRIDE MONTH 🏳️‍🌈💕 (@Zoey_TheDevil) June 24, 2021

DID OLI LONDON JUST GET A ASIAN EYES SURGERY ????THIS IS FK UP?? pic.twitter.com/pPiH0zXcm4 — jas:) ⚖️ (@Got7ho0e) June 22, 2021

tw // oli london

-

-

what the fuck this bitch got a fucking eye surgery to look more asian ??????????? pic.twitter.com/saMB7sm2Dv — aiden⁷ ♡`s amio (@vcrpjms) June 23, 2021

You got plastic surgery to look Korean. It doesn't automatically make you Korean. — K̶a̶t̶i̶e̶⁷ (@Mehshorteee) June 27, 2021

Someone has to take Oli London’s Twitter away, getting plastic surgery to look Korean, and whatever the fuck this is??As a Korean person I am so tired of this shit it’s fucking weird. They need to stop and actually seek therapy pic.twitter.com/OGXEaz7yAj — indulge in lesbianism (@yellowbutter21) June 21, 2021

im sorry but what??????? oli london had surgery to make his eyes look smaller??????? wtaf????? pic.twitter.com/GDiRtneF7u — stream hello future!! (@thedeoboyz) June 23, 2021

During an appearance on the American talk show “Dr. Phil,” Oli London shared that they have spent $150,000 for their facial surgeries. Following the latest surgery, they once again decided to get their lips “2x bigger to look like Jimin.”

Getting my lips 2x bigger to look like JIMIN #olilondon pic.twitter.com/q3usucc3bv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 25, 2021

Even after the sharp criticism, they argued that “being transexual is the same as being transracial.” The statement did not sit well with the internet either.

If you can be transsexual you can also be TRANSRACIAL.Why are there such double standards & hypocrisy with people criticising me for being Korean. It’s the same as someone who was born in the wrong body and wants to become a man or a woman. I was actually born in the wrong body! — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 25, 2021

This isn’t how that works… whew. The yts are delusional. https://t.co/0KQ9h8s4F7 — ✨هناءسحر✨ (@FarSquadx3) June 28, 2021

Mental illness but also none of my business https://t.co/Lnu7VC2LF8 — MUI Nino (@SunchildXVI) June 28, 2021

Imagine how great our civilization would be if these animals all disappeared https://t.co/0T3XJ7lcXp — Matteo Salvini Jr. ☣️ (@BasedNatCon) June 28, 2021

absolutely not. This sentiment is both horribly racist and horribly transphobic. You are using the broadening acceptance of transgender people as a cover for your deeply racist fetishization of another race and culture. Gender and Race are incomparably different from one another https://t.co/2S2HUcgZk8 — River, Wayfarer 🏳️‍⚧️ (@RiverLion_) June 28, 2021

race and gender are completely different, what the fuck are you on https://t.co/TmoSEfIUaZ — 🙇🏽‍♂️ (@thisisnotashu) June 28, 2021

HAHAHAHAH trapped in the wrong body? Nah mate, that works with your gender but you can't suddenly wake up and change race you fucking goon.



Needs a therapist not a surgeon. https://t.co/VpEvf4Jt0b — Alec (@____Alec) June 28, 2021

Isn’t this literally racist https://t.co/zY6MPGmp6R — Friskblade346 @ Mass Effect Brainrot (@blade346) June 28, 2021

As people consistently express their lack of approval online, Oli London continues to identify as Korean. They also took to social media to request the inclusion of transracial within the LGBTQI+ spectrum.

Also read: James Corden under fire due to a "culturally offensive" Spill Your Guts segment, which allegedly mocks Asians

Help Sportskeeds improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer