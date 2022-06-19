Who is the most followed person on TikTok? Exploring the 10 most popular creators on the platform

The most followed person on TikTok is an aspirational figure for many.

With the growing popularity of the short video application TikTok, many creators are reaching unimaginable heights of success because of the app's unique algorithm. Everyone is trying to become the most followed person on TikTok because the benefits are truly undeniable. TikTok is the place to be if one aspires to be the next social media star.

From actors to singers to even entertainers, Gen Z TikTokers are racing to become the most followed person on TikTok. From Charli D’Amelio to Zach King, TikTok has turned many people into social media celebrities overnight. Below, we have listed the ten most followed people on TikTok. If you are curious to know who the most followed person on TikTok is, read on.

Khaby Lame to Bella Poarch: Revealing the most followed person on TikTok and 9 closest contenders

10. Spencer Polanco Knight (@spencerx) - 55 million followers

Considered as the “mouth music man” by GenZ, this 29-year-old is the tenth most followed person on TikTok. He has more than 55 million fans on the application.

Famous for his beatboxing and music related videos, as well as his tutorials and skits, Spencer has earned about $1.5 million only through TikTok and brand deals. He started off eight years ago with just a YouTube channel, and is now enjoying the epitome of success on TikTok too. His account boasts collective likes of more than 1 billion, which is proof of his popularity amongst the younger generation.

9. Dixie D'Amelio (@dixiedamelio) - 57 million followers

The ninth most followed person on TikTok, Dixie is just 20 years old. She has a follower count of more than 57 million on her TikTok account. She was formerly a part of Hype House but later ventured solo with her sister Charli.

Famous for her singing, Dixie has a current net worth of above $3 million. As the second highest-earning TikToker, Dixie released her first song Be Happy in July 2020 which was loved by fans. With over 100 million views on YouTube, Dixie has excelled as a musician.

8. Burak Özdemir (@cznburak) - 59 million followers

TikTok is not just about dance, drama and songs. In fact, food is one of the most dominant subjects on the social media platform, which has made Burak the eighth most followed person on TikTok.

The 28-year-old social media chef was just 13 years old when he began his culinary journey with his grandfather. Creating dishes of the Burak cuisine, a blend of Turkish and Arabic cuisines, this TikToker's out-of-the-box recipes and sumptuous dishes can be tasted at his Hatay Medeniyetler Sofrasi chain of restaurants in Turkey.

7. Kimberly Loaiza (@kimberly.loaiza) - 64 million followers

Being the seventh most followed person on TikTok, Kimberly is known to be a popular social media influencer and singer. She began her journey with YouTube, but later reached the peak of her popularity with TikTok.

The Mexican star is not just famous on TikTok. She also has a great following on Instagram and YouTube. Best known for her song Don’t be jealous, Kimberly was nominated for a plethora of awards like Icon MIAW, Creator of the Year and Random of the Year.

6. Zach King (@zachking) - 68 million followers

Mainly famous for his vines, Zach King initially started off with YouTube but became a popular social media celebrity through TikTok. This 32-year-old is best known for his “magic vines” which are just 6-second videos.

With fans trying to recreate Zach’s crazy illusions with digital editing, Zach deserves to be one of the most followed person on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. Having started his YouTube journey way back in 2009, Zach was also the winner of YouTube’s NextUp creator contest, due to which he received mentorship and a whopping prize money of $35K.

5. Will Smith (@willsmith) - 72 million followers

Rapper, actor, and producer Will Smith has enjoyed massive success in the entertainment industry. Will started off his career in 1988, and has won many accolades since then, from Grammys to Academy Awards.

The Parents Just Don’t Understand rapper has also appeared in many TV sitcoms, like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as in movies like Independence Day and Men in Black. He won his first Oscar for his portrayal of Richard Williams, which happened soon after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards.

4. Addison Rae (@addisonre) - 88 million followers

From rocking TikTok dances to appearing on the famous Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Addison is one of the most popular TikTok celebrities with over 88 million followers.

The fourth most followed person on TikTok started her journey in 2019 and was a part of the Hype House. The 20-year-old has released her own music, and starred in the Netflix remake of She’s All That since then.

3. Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) - 90 million followers

The 24-year-old TikTok star is the third most followed person on TikTok. She is absolutely dominating the virtual space with her excellent singing and acting.

Having released her debut single Build a B*tch to massive acclaim, Bella is now focusing on utilizing her TikTok success to make a mark in the music industry. In August 2020, she lip-synced to M to the B in an adorable TikTok which ended up going viral and earning her millions of new followers.

2. Khabane Lame (@khaby.lame) - 140 million followers

After losing his job as a factory worker in Italy, Khaby ventured into the world of social media where he silently mocks overly-complicated life hack videos.

Khaby rose to popularity fairly quickly, which helped him secure a multi-year deal with Hugo Boss. He has appeared alongside Kendall Jenner and Hailey Beiber for the brand. Today, Khaby stands at a follower count of about 140 million, with his total likes being more than 2211 million.

1.Charli D'Amelio (@charlidamelio) - 141.8 million followers

The biggest star on TikTok with 141.8 million followers, Charli was initially a part of The Hype House. The 18-year-old TikTok celebrity is the highest-paid social media personality around the globe. She earns millions of dollars every year through brand promotions and sponsored content.

Famous for her dance moves on TikTok, Charli is now entering the fragrance industry as she is all set to launch her first perfume.

While TikTok can be a fun place for some casual scrolling, its true potential has been uncovered by these awesome creators who have managed to forge new careers from the ground up and become successful along the way. TikTok has no doubt changed the lives of many social media personalities for the better.

