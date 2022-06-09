How do you go live on TikTok?

As a content creator and content enthusiast on TikTok, it is ideal to utilize all the features to the maximum. This is necessary for growing your social media status and making a profit.

One feature that helps with optimum visibility is the TikTok live option. While it is readily available on the short-form video app, going live has some requirements. These are simple steps you can follow to go live on TikTok.

How does one go live on TikTok?

The live feature is similar to what is obtainable in the live sessions of other popular apps like Instagram and Facebook. The live segment on the video-sharing app was created for content creators and TikTokers to interact with their followers and viewers in real-time.

When you open the app on your smartphone, the first interface is the home space. There are features strewn around the edges of the app showing filter options, the like button, comments, save button, messages, etc. To start the live session, you can do the following:

Click on the create (+) sign at the bottom console of your app. This should immediately switch to me the big round button or circle option for video making.

Below the red circle are different clip options, of which you scroll horizontally to pick your live option. Click on the live button.

This would direct you to the preview area for a Livestream. Here, you will find all you need to put in place before connecting in real-time with followers.

The preview includes a title bar and an option for charity causes. The title should be kept short because it has only 30 characters. The preview area also bears filters such as a cover photo that should be selected before finally tapping the go-live button.

What else do we know about live TikTok sessions?

While TikTok is free and accessible in many countries, it does have its requirements and restrictions for live sessions. App users are eligible to go live once they have crossed the benchmark of 1000 followers. You have to be 16 or older to hold a live session.

The live session also has a gift provision wherein the live session holder can send or receive gifts from viewers. Gifts are virtual offerings from your followers and viewers amid a live stream. Gifts can be converted to cash.

It is tentative that live sessions can serve as a platform for fundraising and charity causes. Gifts often pop below the live stream interface and show at the top after being given. Once you have met one or more of the criteria stated earlier, you will have access to unlock the live feature.

From earlier explanations, one can denote that making a live session can be restrictive, but the good news is that you can always find a way around it, even if you don't have up to 1000 followers. To achieve this, all you have to do is:

Click on the hamburger menu on the upper right of your profile area. This takes you to the account settings.

Click "Report a problem" and tap "I can't start a TikTok LIVE." When asked if the problem was resolved, click no.

Then move to the "Send us feedback" option, where you input a simple message requesting for your live session to be activated. It would be best if you got a positive reply in two days, and your live session is ready to use.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far