South Korea's first virtual influencer Rozy to debut as a singer

South Korea's first virtual social media influencer, Rozy, is set to start a new journey as a singer. Sidus Studio X, which created the incredible virtual human, based on AI, announced that she will sing a warm melody in an enchanting voice.

Created human-like, the virtual influencer was introduced to the world in 2021. Posing as a 22-year-old millennial, her hobbies vary from traveling, fashion, snowboarding, modeling and more. Just like the American virtual influencer Lil Miquela, she’s going to expand her horizons and stun people.

Virtual influencer Rozy's new journey

With the advancement of technology, new projects have emerged like virtual humans, based on AI. In 2021, Rozy was brought into the limelight by Sidus Studio X and began amassing attention and popularity. The virtual influencer was introduced in July 2021 as an advertising model for the life insurance company Shinhan Life.

By the looks of her Instagram account, she has become a model and travel influencer. The virtual human roams around like any other human and posts updates to followers on her social media account.

The virtual social media influencer has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and has appeared in multiple commercials over time. She has been featured on the cover of several magazines and has garnered popularity with her realistic visuals.

The virtual influencer is taking the next legendary step. As reported by Sidus Studio X, she will be debuting as a solo singer this year. Her song is produced by rapper and songwriter Jung Je-Won, also known by his stage name One.

The forever 22-year-old virtual influencer was created by experimenting with looks which were favored by people born between the 1980s and early 2000s. Almost 800 facial expressions and movements were extracted from a model through 3D modeling technology.

Virtual influencer Reah Keem

Meanwhile, according to media outlets, Reah Keem is another virtual being created by LG Electronics. The 23-year-old virtual influencer is also preparing for a debut as a singer. According to LG Electronics, Reah will participate in the K-pop agency Mystic Story's "Virtual Human Musician Project."

Furthermore, the exact debut dates of both virtual influencers are yet to be announced. Netizens are looking forward to experiencing this new beginning and have stated that this creation could be the start of something new.

