"Emotional. Brutal.": My Policeman rakes in early reviews on Twitter

Harry Styles' new movie, My Policeman, was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, and the initial reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.

The film tells the story of a gay police officer who falls in love with a woman and gets married to her. However, things become complicated as he gets involved in an affair with another man. Viewers and critics seem impressed with the film. One critic described the film as ''emotional'' and ''brutal.''

watching as intended @theatomchode #MyPoliceman REVIEW: EMOTIONAL. BRUTAL. GAY. Harry Styles gives everything in the performance of a lifetime. You will cry… WOW. This isn’t just another drama, it’s one of the BEST movies ever made! Great music too. A fitting end, while also setting up what’s next. #TIFF22 #MyPoliceman REVIEW: EMOTIONAL. BRUTAL. GAY. Harry Styles gives everything in the performance of a lifetime. You will cry… WOW. This isn’t just another drama, it’s one of the BEST movies ever made! Great music too. A fitting end, while also setting up what’s next. #TIFF22 https://t.co/ihwzWvjScN

Without further ado, read on to find out what more fans have to say.

My Policeman first reactions on Twitter

Several viewers and critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on My Policeman. Overall, the reactions have been largely positive, with praise mostly directed towards the script and Harry Styles' performance. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Brandon Lewis @ #TIFF22 @blewis1103 #MyPoliceman is a lovely and quietly devastating film. An excellent screenplay with wonderful, tender direction by Michael Grandage. A remarkably strong ensemble, especially the brilliant Emma Corrin, David Dawson and Gina McKee. And yes, Harry Styles is very good. #TIFF22 #MyPoliceman is a lovely and quietly devastating film. An excellent screenplay with wonderful, tender direction by Michael Grandage. A remarkably strong ensemble, especially the brilliant Emma Corrin, David Dawson and Gina McKee. And yes, Harry Styles is very good. #TIFF22 https://t.co/7hZPLJz0V7

Erik Davis @ErikDavis A sweet & sometimes somber love story, #MyPoliceman features excellent performances across the board, in particular David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles. Loved the structure & how it keeps shifting perspective. Understated, but also powerful when it needs to be #Tiff22 A sweet & sometimes somber love story, #MyPoliceman features excellent performances across the board, in particular David Dawson, Emma Corrin and Harry Styles. Loved the structure & how it keeps shifting perspective. Understated, but also powerful when it needs to be #Tiff22 https://t.co/Wih0xH60oH

Jazz Tangcay @jazzt Haven't stopped thinking about Harry Styles and his performance in #MyPoliceman . It's arresting and simply beautiful. The film is devastating and heartbreaking. Great ensemble performances especially from Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett. That end scene though. Haven't stopped thinking about Harry Styles and his performance in #MyPoliceman. It's arresting and simply beautiful. The film is devastating and heartbreaking. Great ensemble performances especially from Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett. That end scene though. https://t.co/MuwKXQJZAb

ethan torrance @ethanisblank #MyPoliceman truly delivered. Harry Styles leads a brilliant ensemble and all 3 of the main cast delivered exceptional performances filled with nuance, passion and poise. Great cinematography and a tight script makes this one to watch as the Oscars race begins. #TIFF #MyPoliceman truly delivered. Harry Styles leads a brilliant ensemble and all 3 of the main cast delivered exceptional performances filled with nuance, passion and poise. Great cinematography and a tight script makes this one to watch as the Oscars race begins. #TIFF

Casey Baker @AllForRita #TIFF22 The emotion from #MyPoliceman flew off the screen and hit the audience! Amazing cast, script, and score. Director Michael Grandage said that when his 14 year-old self asked his father what a homosexual was, his dad said “a free spirit.” Standing ovation! #BestPicture The emotion from #MyPoliceman flew off the screen and hit the audience! Amazing cast, script, and score. Director Michael Grandage said that when his 14 year-old self asked his father what a homosexual was, his dad said “a free spirit.” Standing ovation! #BestPicture #TIFF22 https://t.co/kVZo3nRNpJ

Clayton Davis - Stand with 🇺🇦 @ByClaytonDavis #MyPoliceman I liked a lot of MY POLICEMAN and it's affecting story of forbidden love. Slow burn but packs a wallop by the end. Harry Styles' best film performance yet. Emma Corrin is best in show. Love the score by Steven Price. #TIFF22 I liked a lot of MY POLICEMAN and it's affecting story of forbidden love. Slow burn but packs a wallop by the end. Harry Styles' best film performance yet. Emma Corrin is best in show. Love the score by Steven Price. #TIFF22 #MyPoliceman https://t.co/dUn5GopX0G

Rama's Screen @ TIFF '22 @RamasScreen



#MyPoliceman #HarryStyles #TIFF MY POLICEMAN evoked so much passion & sadness. Harry Styles gave a daring performance. I didn’t expect him to be that good, but he was really really good in this film. He’s steadily getting there, acting-wise. Emma Corrin was also quite terrific. MY POLICEMAN evoked so much passion & sadness. Harry Styles gave a daring performance. I didn’t expect him to be that good, but he was really really good in this film. He’s steadily getting there, acting-wise. Emma Corrin was also quite terrific.#MyPoliceman #HarryStyles #TIFF https://t.co/Mm7Sk7Fk0k

VICE Staff @VICEStaff At TIFF: seated for THE WHALE but still thinking about Harry Styles’ warm and tender performance as Tom Burgess. The 28-year-old pop star has revolutionized the art of acting and the film casts a powerful spell unlike any other movie. Can’t wait to rewatch #MyPoliceman At TIFF: seated for THE WHALE but still thinking about Harry Styles’ warm and tender performance as Tom Burgess. The 28-year-old pop star has revolutionized the art of acting and the film casts a powerful spell unlike any other movie. Can’t wait to rewatch #MyPoliceman!

Reactions to My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival have also been extremely positive. Last week, Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the film, which further increased the hype among fans. The movie is set to be released in select cinemas on October 21, 2022, and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022.

A quick look at My Policeman trailer, plot and cast

The official trailer for My Policeman offers a glimpse of the complicated love triangle involving Tom, Marion, and Patrick. The first half of the trailer has a breezy vibe, but it gets more tense towards the second half after revealing Tom's affair with Patrick.

Overall, the trailer has a poignant, romantic vibe that fans of tragic love stories would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Prime Video also shared a brief description of the film, which reads:

''A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people - policeman Tom, teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.''

The synopsis further states,

''Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom, Marion and Patrick are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.''

The film stars Harry Styles in the lead role as Tom, a gay police officer who falls in love with a woman and marries her but later gets involved in an affair with another man. Styles looks in fine form in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from him.

Starring alongside Styles are Emma Corrin and David Dawson, who essay the roles of Marion and Patrick, respectively. The film is directed by Michael Grandage from a script penned by Ron Nyswaner. It's a cinematic adaptation of Bethan Roberts' novel of the same name. With a number of talented actors in the cast and a touching storyline, it'll be interesting to see how the film pans out.

My Policeman will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava