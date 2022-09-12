"Emotional. Brutal.": My Policeman rakes in early reviews on Twitter

Harry Styles' new movie, My Policeman, was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2022, and the initial reactions have been overwhelmingly positive.
The film tells the story of a gay police officer who falls in love with a woman and gets married to her. However, things become complicated as he gets involved in an affair with another man. Viewers and critics seem impressed with the film. One critic described the film as ''emotional'' and ''brutal.''
Without further ado, read on to find out what more fans have to say.
My Policeman first reactions on Twitter
Several viewers and critics took to Twitter to share their thoughts on My Policeman. Overall, the reactions have been largely positive, with praise mostly directed towards the script and Harry Styles' performance. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Reactions to My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival have also been extremely positive. Last week, Prime Video dropped the official trailer for the film, which further increased the hype among fans. The movie is set to be released in select cinemas on October 21, 2022, and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022.
A quick look at My Policeman trailer, plot and cast
The official trailer for My Policeman offers a glimpse of the complicated love triangle involving Tom, Marion, and Patrick. The first half of the trailer has a breezy vibe, but it gets more tense towards the second half after revealing Tom's affair with Patrick.
Overall, the trailer has a poignant, romantic vibe that fans of tragic love stories would certainly love. Along with the trailer, Prime Video also shared a brief description of the film, which reads:
''A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people - policeman Tom, teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.''
The synopsis further states,
''Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom, Marion and Patrick are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.''
The film stars Harry Styles in the lead role as Tom, a gay police officer who falls in love with a woman and marries her but later gets involved in an affair with another man. Styles looks in fine form in the trailer, and viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from him.
Starring alongside Styles are Emma Corrin and David Dawson, who essay the roles of Marion and Patrick, respectively. The film is directed by Michael Grandage from a script penned by Ron Nyswaner. It's a cinematic adaptation of Bethan Roberts' novel of the same name. With a number of talented actors in the cast and a touching storyline, it'll be interesting to see how the film pans out.
My Policeman will be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022.