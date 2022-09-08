'Just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on him': Harry Styles jokes about spitting on Chris Pine

American pop star Harry Styles has addressed speculations about him spitting on his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Chris Pine.

In a video that has now gone viral, netizens and viewers believe that Styles spat on Pine as he took his seat next to him at the premiere of their film. The incident took place on Monday in Venice, Italy.

The clip began circulating online with Styles taking his seat next to Pine. Pine can be seen seated to the left of the movie’s director Olivia Wilde.

priscilla @cinemazietgeist Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. Chris pine just wondered where his sunglasses were after the applause. And he zoned out (likes he’s been doing all day) and realised it’s in his lap. So I am sorry to say harry styles did not spit on him. https://t.co/7b4GoCvnHJ

In the video, Styles can be seen bending to take his seat while his lips move before Pine looks down and stops clapping. This is where viewers speculate that Styles spat on his co-star. Pine can then be seen shaking his head slightly and giggling as he reaches down and grabs his sunglasses placed between legs and looks amused.

Harry Styles jokes about spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice premiere

Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” - Harry Styles “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” - Harry Styles https://t.co/uEGCpw4vUz

At a Madison Square Garden concert, Harry Styles addressed the speculation and jokingly said:

“This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.”

It was Harry Styles' 10th show at the venue where he performed his hits from his latest album Harry’s House. These included tracks like Day Dreaming, As It Was, Late Night Talking and Music For A Sushi Restaurant. The As It Was singer has scheduled another run of UK dates in 2023 with four nights lined up at Wembley Stadium.

Variety quoted Pine’s representatives who rubbished the claims and said:

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Fans react on Harry Styles Chris Pine viral video

Soon after the video went viral, fans posted hilarious videos of Styles sitting next to Chris Pine. Some even noted that a special investigation was needed to find the truth behind the controversy.

Keith Garrett @keithgdesigns Not now sweetie mommy’s trying to see if Harry Styles really spat on Chris Pine Not now sweetie mommy’s trying to see if Harry Styles really spat on Chris Pine https://t.co/7XSQixGjYk

ally 🧸 did not kill the queen @bbyonlyangel BREAKING NEWS HARRY STYLES THROWS GOAT ON CHRIS PINE AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL!!!! BREAKING NEWS HARRY STYLES THROWS GOAT ON CHRIS PINE AT VENICE FILM FESTIVAL!!!! https://t.co/A8ZzRXwK5B

ceo of kory @korysverse someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? https://t.co/jpow9JT8pk

kie @criminalplaza i choose to believe harry styles spit on chris pine bc life is more fun that way i choose to believe harry styles spit on chris pine bc life is more fun that way

More about Don’t Worry Darling

Don't Worry Darling is a 2022 American psychological thriller film directed by Olivia Wilde with a screenplay by Katie Silberman. The movie is scheduled to release on September 23 by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Apart from Styles and Pine, the film features Florence Pugh, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Nick Kroll. It is based on a story by Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke, and Silberman. The film follows Wilde’s directorial debut Booksmart, which was released in 2019.

HSHQ @HSHQ My Policeman. In Select Theaters on October 21st and @PrimeVideo on November 4th. My Policeman. In Select Theaters on October 21st and @PrimeVideo on November 4th. https://t.co/spIvWEkEO5

Soon after the 'Spit Gate' controversy, Styles released a trailer for his upcoming movie My Policeman. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

It features Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett. Set in the '50s, the film revolves around a British cop, Tom, who falls in love with Marion, a school teacher. However, things get complicated after Tom gets involved in an affair with a man.

The movie is set to release on October 21, 2022.

