Watch: Coldplay covers Kate Bush's 'Running up That Hill' at Wembley Stadium concert

On Saturday, August 20, Coldplay covered Kate Bush’s song Running Up That Hill during their concert at London's Wembley Stadium. Coldplay is currently touring in support of their latest album, Music of the Spheres.

During the London show, the band was joined by actor and comedian Steve Coogan, who was playing his iconic character, Alan Partridge. Before accompanying frontman Chris Martin for the song, Coogan joked about the song’s meaning and said:

"What do you think this song's about? Because it can’t just be about running."

The two then sang the chorus.

On Sunday, Chris Martin posted a video of the same on Instagram and wrote:

"Thank you Alan Partridge for giving us a huge Wembley singalong."

Apart from Kate Bush's song, Coogan also covered ABBA's 1976 hit - Knowing Me, Knowing You.

Running Up That Hill saw a resurgence earlier this year after it was featured in the new season of the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. The Kate Bush-track was originally released in 1985 and had reached Number 3 in the charts back then. Due to its resurgence after 35 years, the track once again peaked charts in several countries, including the UK.

In June 2022, American singer Halsey also performed the track during the Governors Ball Festival in Queens.

Coldplay announces new tour dates for 2023

Following their sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium, Coldplay extended their ongoing tour to next year. The 2023 leg of the tour is slated to kick-off on May 17 and wrap up in Amsterdam on July 16.

Here is a full list of the dates and venues:

MAY 2023

May 17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

May 24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

May 31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE 2023

June 1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

June 21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

June 25 – Milan, San Siro

June 26 – Milan, San Siro

JULY 2023

July 1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

July 5 – Copenhagen, Parken

July 6 – Copenhagen, Parken

July 8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

July 9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

July 15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

Coldplay has featured several guests over the course of their ongoing tour

On August 17, Coldplay featured Shaznay Lewis, who covered songs by All Saints. They also featured Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, who honored the late Olivia Newton-John with a cover of Summer Nights. That apart, they performed Imbruglia’s 1997 hit, Torn.

At their initial Wembley Stadium shows, the band brought out R&B singer Craig David, who performed his songs Live In The Moment, Fill Me In and 7 Days.

The band also welcomed artists during the North American leg of the tour.

At their New Jersey MetLife Stadium shows, Coldplay was accompanied by Bruce Springsteen. Chris Martin and Bruce Springsteen collaborated on the songs Working on a Dream and Dancing in the Dark.

The next day, the band brought out Kylie Minogue to perform her hit song, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

