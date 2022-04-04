When will Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about the documentary

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, Netflix's forthcoming documentary, will feature unsettling video footage and human testimonials, providing a distressing new perspective on the former TV host's heinous crimes. The Netflix documentary is set to premiere on April 6, 2022, ahead of Steve Coogan's Savile in the BBC drama The Reckoning.

The s*x offender exploited his stardom and affiliations to hide his rampant abuse, and was therefore never held accountable for his heinous acts. Savile was one of the UK's most notoriously convicted criminals in history, according to an inquiry conducted after his demise.

The two-part documentary will reportedly feature terrifying archive videos as well as an unnerving look at his misdeeds. Unlike the gruesome acts he committed, the presentation is likely to focus on Savile's status as a national star and his lifetime achievements.

Here are a few more things you need to know ahead of its premiere on Netflix.

Briefly diving into Netflix's upcoming documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, prepped to drop on Netflix this April 6, released its trailer on YouTube on March 22.

The trailer kicks off with Jimmy Savile in the initial phases of his professional life, reveling in his stardom and eventually shifting into his true character traits, breaking the myths around them.

Savile pictured with The Beatles (Image via Netflix/YouTube)

It displays Savile's widespread connectivity, showing images/clips of him with The Beatles, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, and at the Vatican.

Jimmy Savile with Princess Diana and Prince Charles in 1983 (Image via Hilaria McCarthy/Getty Images)

Taking a rather unexpected turn, the trailer then displays clips of him showing his true personality. The trailer concludes with further contradictory snippets of Savile's demeanor and who he truly was. One can hear radio clips of him being honored by the Queen, as well as video from the proceedings that preceded his apparently never-ending charges.

❌Fifi OpChildSafety official ❌🍀 @OpChildSafety2 #OpChildSafety mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/jim… Jimmy Savile is one of Britain's worst-ever serial sex offenders, his vicious crimes now the subject of a Netflix spanning several decades. After allegations surfaced after his death, his headstone was removed #JimmySavile pur evil Jimmy Savile is one of Britain's worst-ever serial sex offenders, his vicious crimes now the subject of a Netflix spanning several decades. After allegations surfaced after his death, his headstone was removed #JimmySavile pur evil 🔥 #OpChildSafety mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/jim…

Following Savile's death, accounts of his repeated abuse surfaced, and a number of individuals spoke up about their harrowing encounters with him. Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is a heart-breaking, sobering reminder about idolizing superstars, the distorting power people may bestow on them, and the vile truths that stardom can conceal.

The accused died in 2011 before he could be prosecuted for any of these heinous charges. This new documentary portrays his character as the predator he was.

More on Jimmy Savile's real life accounts

Savile presenting the BBC music chart show Top Of The Pops in 1973 (Image via Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Savile was a well-known British television presenter. Before transitioning to radio, he worked as a DJ and eventually made a big career move by featuring on programs like Top of the Pops and BBC's Jim'll Fix It. He thrived as a major star throughout his existence and was honored for his charitable efforts.

FlamingNoseTVBlog @FlamingNoseTV ‍ Netflix receives criticism from viewers after releasing chilling trailer for Jimmy Savile documentary | HELLO! #JimmySavile hellomagazine.com/film/202203231… Celebrity creeps must be exposed to crush public expectations & hero worship of all celebrities! A must-watch!Netflix receives criticism from viewers after releasing chilling trailer for Jimmy Savile documentary | HELLO! #Netflix Celebrity creeps must be exposed to crush public expectations & hero worship of all celebrities! A must-watch! 📺😵‍💫 Netflix receives criticism from viewers after releasing chilling trailer for Jimmy Savile documentary | HELLO! #Netflix #JimmySavile hellomagazine.com/film/202203231…

Following subsequent revelations, Savile's target audience in the latter was largely children and thus, most of his molestation charges were traced back to this program.

He'd later be labeled a s*xual predator. An ITV documentary titled Exposure: The Other Side of Jimmy was released a year after his death in 2011, claiming that he was a s*x offender.

Savile at the sets of BBC's Jim'll Fix It and Top of the Pops (Image via Getty Images)

According to reports, Savile exploited his position of influence to prey on kids during trips to hospitals and schools. Following the release of the documentary, a growing number of witness accounts and victims came forth to confess, and a joint report by the NSPCC and the Metropolitan Police later revealed that Savile had committed 214 heinous crimes between 1955 and 2009.

Watch the terrifying story of one of the UK's most prominent faces in history as he turns into every child's nightmare.

