Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, where to buy, and more

American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has announced an upcoming tour for 2023. The E Street Band will support Springsteen on his tour. The tour will kick off in the US in February with yet-to-be-announced dates. The artist will then proceed to Europe with shows kicking off in August, followed by a second North American leg of the tour in August. Tickets for the Bruce Springsteen Tour are available through the artist's official website or Ticketmaster.
In a statement, Bruce Springsteen said,
“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year—and beyond!”
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Tour European 2023 dates:
As of now, the planned European stops for 2023 announced are as follows. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced later.
- April 28 -- Barcelona, Spain -- Estadi Olimpic
- May 5 -- Dublin, Ireland -- RDS Arena
- May 7 -- Dublin, Ireland -- RDS Arena
- May 13 -- Paris, France -- La Defense Arena
- May 18 -- Ferrara, Italy -- Parco Urbano G. Bassani
- May 21 -- Rome, Italy -- Circo Massimo
- May 25 -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- Johann Crujiff Arena
- June 11 -- Landgraaf, The Netherlands -- Megaland
- June 13 -- Zurich, Switzerland -- Stadion Letzigrund
- June 21 -- Dusseldorf, Germany -- Merkur Spiel Arena
- June 24 -- Gothenburg, Sweden -- Ullevi
- June 26 -- Gothenburg, Sweden -- Ullevi
- June 30 -- Oslo, Norway -- Voldslokka
- July 11 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Parken
- July 13 -- Copenhagen, Denmark -- Parken
- July 15 -- Hamburg, Germany -- Volksparkstadion
- July 18 -- Vienna, Austria -- Ernst Happel Stadion
- July 23 -- Munich, Germany -- Olympiastadion
- July 25 -- Monza, Italy -- Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
More about Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band
The 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen will mark the first live shows since the conclusion of their 14-month worldwide The River Tour in February 2017. Springsteen last collaborated with The E Street Band to perform on Saturday Night Live in December 2020. They launched live versions of two songs from their recent studio album, Letter To You (Columbia Records).
Last year, Springsteen released his The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts film for the first time. He also reprised his record-setting show Springsteen On Broadway to help reopen New York City theaters last summer. The show featured on Netflix and earned him a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award. President Barack Obama also awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.