Who is Nils Lofgren? Longtime E Street Band member removes "27 years of music" in solidarity with Neil Young

On January 29, Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band guitarist and rockstar Nils Lofgren announced the removal of his musical catalog from Spotify. Lofgren joined the likes of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who boycotted the platform over controversies with the firm's lack of COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Like Young and Mitchell, Lofgren referred to the open letter to the platform by 270 medical professionals. Lofgren wrote,

"As I write this letter, we've now gotten the last 27 years of my music taken off Spotify. We are reaching out to the labels that own my earlier music to have it removed as well. We sincerely hope they honor our wishes..."

The 70-year-old rock artist also urged others to join their efforts. He said,

"We encourage all musicians, artists, and music lovers everywhere, to stand with us all, and cut ties with Spotify."

What is known about Nils Lofgren?

The Grammy-nominated artist and a Chicago, Illinois native, was born on June 21, 1951. Nils Hilmer Lofgren has impacted the music industry as a rock artist, songwriter, and guitarist. He is also adept at playing the accordion and banjo.

Nils Lofgren forayed into his professional musical career at the age of 17, after he formed a Washington-based band, Grin. A year later, he joined Neil Young's band while also being associated with his own group. In 1971, Lofgren struck a record deal for Grin.

Three years later, Grin disbanded, and Lofgren joined another group, Crazy Horse, as a recurring member in the 1970s. In 2018, the artist joined the band as a permanent guitarist, vocalist, and keyboard player.

Lofgren has also been associated with Bruce Springsteen's support band, the E Street Band, which he joined in 1984. Five years later, Springsteen left the band, and the Chicago native went back to his career as a solo artist. Since then, the band has had recurring tours and performances. E Street Band is expected to be touring in 2022.

Nils Lofgren solo career

In 1974, Nils Lofgren released his self-titled debut album. A year later, his third solo album, Cry Tough, peaked at number 32 on the Billboards 200. The album remains one of the most popular in the artist's repertoire. Throughout the mid-1970s and 1980s, eight of Lofgren's songs made it to the Billboards 200 chart.

Also Read Article Continues below

Along with other members of the E Street Band, Lofgren was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. As per CelebrityNetWorth, the artist has garnered $20 million throughout a career spanning 57 years.

Edited by Siddharth Satish