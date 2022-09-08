"This is art": Twitter explodes as Harry Styles drops My Policeman trailer after Don't Worry Darling spitgate controversy

The trailer for Harry Styles' new movie, My Policeman, has been released. This comes a day after the ''spitgate'' controversy on social media, wherein Harry Styles was accused of spitting on actor Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival. The trailer for My Policeman has garnered praises on social media, with one user claiming ''this is art.''

Bigger then Soft 🪷🍃 @libertad_SOF @HSHQ @PrimeVideo My heart just skipped some beats. This is ART. Thank you and the crew for making this real. So brave and strong. My favourite trailer ever. There is no comparison whatsoever to anything a had ever seen. And am a trailer hater in general. @HSHQ @PrimeVideo My heart just skipped some beats. This is ART. Thank you and the crew for making this real. So brave and strong. My favourite trailer ever. There is no comparison whatsoever to anything a had ever seen. And am a trailer hater in general.

Fans go berserk as Harry Styles' My Policeman trailer releases

HSHQ @HSHQ My Policeman. In Select Theaters on October 21st and @PrimeVideo on November 4th. My Policeman. In Select Theaters on October 21st and @PrimeVideo on November 4th. https://t.co/spIvWEkEO5

Fans of Harry Styles took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new trailer for the actor's upcoming film, My Policeman. Several users expressed unbridled excitement for the film.

V🌼 @l0nlymoon @HSHQ @PrimeVideo The color grading when he lays with david vs with emma is chefs kiss. Its warm with david whereas its gloomy and dull with emma. Details @HSHQ @PrimeVideo The color grading when he lays with david vs with emma is chefs kiss. Its warm with david whereas its gloomy and dull with emma. Details🔥🔥

ari @changbinsidekic @HSHQ @PrimeVideo pls put it in romania i will go to any city doesnt even matter just release it somewhere in romania @HSHQ @PrimeVideo pls put it in romania i will go to any city doesnt even matter just release it somewhere in romania

MaTiLdA_🏠=⛵🧭🌸🗡️❤️🏹⚓🪢 @Y_uBringMeH_me @HSHQ @PrimeVideo The price of allowing you to make this film was and is too high.. but.. you are fantastic Harry. I hope everyone sees your talent and recognises it. I'm not ready to see this incredible and touching film yet, but I want to with all my heart. I'm waiting for your Oscar nomination. @HSHQ @PrimeVideo The price of allowing you to make this film was and is too high.. but.. you are fantastic Harry. I hope everyone sees your talent and recognises it. I'm not ready to see this incredible and touching film yet, but I want to with all my heart. I'm waiting for your Oscar nomination.

allyourdiamondsandgold @but_i_see_you @HSHQ @PrimeVideo what i like about this trailer is it really feels like a trailer @HSHQ @PrimeVideo what i like about this trailer is it really feels like a trailer

ЅωαуЅнαy•Daylight @SwayShay @HSHQ @PrimeVideo I seriously can’t wait. I plan to make a whole day out of this. I’m so excited and hope to be able to do it! ;) @HSHQ @PrimeVideo I seriously can’t wait. I plan to make a whole day out of this. I’m so excited and hope to be able to do it! ;)

i have an unhealthy obsession with wattpad:) @wemiss1Drection @HSHQ @PrimeVideo THIS MOVIE IM EXISITED AND THIS ONE I ACTUALLY WANT TO SEE. No fake relationships to get people to watch it not too much (actually not enough) marketing and not using Harry’s fame to get people to watch it. Can’t wait to watch it @HSHQ @PrimeVideo THIS MOVIE IM EXISITED AND THIS ONE I ACTUALLY WANT TO SEE. No fake relationships to get people to watch it not too much (actually not enough) marketing and not using Harry’s fame to get people to watch it. Can’t wait to watch it

Overall, fans seem thrilled, and many eagerly look forward to the film's Prime Video release later this year. Several users praised the aesthetic aspects of the trailer.

The trailer was released a day after Harry Styles was embroiled in a controversy after a video of him appearing to spit on his Don't Worry Darling co-star went viral on social media.

However, as per The Guardian, sources close to Styles denied accusations of him spitting on Chris Pine, saying,

''This is not true.''

Here's the complete statement (obtained via The Guardian):

''This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.''

More details about My Policeman trailer and plot

My Policeman, set in the 50s, revolves around a British cop named Tom who falls in love with a woman named Marion, a schoolteacher. However, things get complicated after he gets involved in an affair with a man. The film is based on Bethan Roberts' book of the same name.

The official trailer for the movie begins by establishing the lead character, Tom's relationship with Marion. Towards the second half, the trailer becomes tense as Marion learns about Tom's affair with another man.

Overall, the trailer maintains a melancholic vibe that fans of romantic movies would undoubtedly love. Viewers can look forward to a deeply emotional love story. Along with the trailer, Amazon Prime Video also shared a synopsis for the film, which reads:

''A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people - policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson) as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain."

The synopsis further states,

''Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee) and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.''

The film stars Harry Styles in the lead role along with Emma Corrin and David Dawson, among many others, in prominent supporting roles.

The film will drop on Amazon Prime Video on November 4, 2022. The movie will be released in select cinema halls on October 21, 2022.

