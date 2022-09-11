Thunderbolts 2024 movie: Meet the 7 actors who have been cast so far in the Marvel film

Disney's upcoming mega project, Thunderbolts, is all set to cap off the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fifth phase, much like Avengers (2012) did for the first phase of the universe.

Only this time, it won't be a group of superheroes. Unlike the previous phases, this time, the big battle will be led by a group of antiheroes and villains, much like DC's Suicide Squad and its sequels and spinoffs. The film is scheduled for release in July 2024.

Naturally, not many details have been revealed about Thunderbolts as the film is over two years away from release. It will be directed by Jake Schreier with the screenplay from Eric Pearson, the man behind Black Widow (2021). After rumors surrounded the casting for a long time, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova was one of the first characters to be confirmed at Marvel's latest D23 expo.

The seven confirmed characters for Marvel's Thunderbolts are Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Read on for more details about the actors in Thunderbolts.

Who are the seven actors in Thunderbolts?

1) Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine was first introduced in Black Widow (2021). The actress later reprised her role in Falcon and The Winter Soldier. She is depicted as an influential and manipulative figure who has a keen knowledge of the government and its operations.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was born on January 13, 1961, in New York City. She spent her childhood in Washington, D.C. following her parents' divorce. She met her husband in college.

She made her debut with Woody Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters (1986). This shot her to global fame. Her other works include Seinfield, Downhill, and Veep, among many others.

2) Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier

Few in the world have not heard the name of Winter Soldier, the disgraced supersoldier and Steve Rogers' (played by Chris Evans) best friend. Stan portrayed the character of Bucky Barnes to perfection in several Marvel films and TV shows.

Born in Constanta, Romania, Stan moved to Vienna, Austria, when he was eight. he later headed to New York as a teenager and studied at Rutgers Mason Gross School of the Arts.

He also spent a year at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London. He initially worked in small roles in projects like Law and order (1990), before making his mark as Martin Waters in The Architect (2006).

His role as Bucky Barnes handed him global stardom across the world. His other projects include Black Swan (2010), Once Upon a Time (2011), Labyrinth (2012), and Logan Lucky (2017).

3) David Harbour as Red Guardian

The Stranger Things star made his Marvel debut with Black Widow (2021), effectively embodying the menacing Red Guardian. Harbour is most widely recognized as Jim Hopper from the Duffer brothers' Stranger Things.

Harbour had an extensive career, where he performed in films, television, and theatre. He was also nominated for a 2005 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role. His other works include Brokeback Mountain, Hellboy, and The Equalizer, among many others.

4) as Taskmaster

Another breakout star from Black Widow (2021), Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, will be a pivotal part of the Thunderbolts team. Before her Marvel debut, Olga was widely known as a 'Bond Girl,' for starring in Quantum of Solace.

Olga was born in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Soviet Union. After being spotted for her beauty early in her life, she had an extensive modeling career. In 2005, she made her film debut with The Ring Finger, portraying the role of Iris. She followed it up with many notable films and shows, like Oblivion (2013), Hitman (2007), and Tyranny (2008).

5) Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh made a long-lasting impression with her portrayal of Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff's (played by Scarlett Johansson) adoptive sister. She, too, appeared in Black Widow (2021) and will appear in Thunderbolts.

The English actress was in Oxford, UK, and made her debut with The Falling (2014). She continued to follow her success with a string of films like Midsommer (2018) and Malevolent (2018). She was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2018.

6) Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen made quite the impression as the anti-hero Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). She is set to reprise her role in Thunderbolts.

Hannah is an extremely talented actress who rose to fame with her role in Killjoys. She was also a part of the brilliant Game of Thrones universe, playing the role of Ornela. She started her acting career with a voice role in the hit video game Dark Souls. Her other works include The Stranger, Ready Player One, and Black Mirror.

7) Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

U.S. Agent is the last member to join the Thunderbolts. Russell took on the role of the disgraced Captain America in Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Russell is a former hockey player from Los Angeles, California. He made an instant impact with the 2018 film Overlord. He also delivered a dazzling performance in Under the Banner of Heaven in 2022. He is the grandson of actor Bing Russell.

Thunderbolts is expected to premiere in July 2024.

