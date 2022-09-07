Who is She-Hulk's Augustus Pugliese? Exploring comic origins amidst live-action debut in the MCU

It looks like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues to dive deeper into the story of Jennifer Walters as the series introduced Augustus Pugliese, portrayed by Josh Segarra as another supporting character in the show. Pugliese's debut came after the show recently debuted Holden Holliway in the second episode.

August Pugliese's story in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is, however, quite different from how it is portrayed in the comics. There are certainly a few differences in some shots, and fans have taken a likeness to the character as well. So, with his debut, let's take a look at who the character is and what his inclusion in the Marvel Disney+ series means.

Exploring Augustus Pugliese's origins amidst appearance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Being one of Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo's creations for their 2004 run of She-Hulk, Augustus Pugliese would appear in the first issue of the series. In the series, he is portrayed by Josh Segarra, however, there are quite a few differences between the character's portrayal in the comics and the series.

According to Fandom, Augustus Pugliese would put himself through Law School by working as a bouncer in the nightclub called The Velvet Morgue in the comics. When the Maggia Crime Family would attack him, Spider-Man would swoop in to save him, and he would dedicate his career trying to save superheroes from those who are out to slander them.

Joining the law firm of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzberg & Holloway (GLK&H), he would specialize in Superhuman Law. Here, he would develop a crush on his co-worker, who happened to be She-Hulk, aka Jennifer Walters. He would never be able to muster up the courage to ask her out.

Later, both of them would become roommates, and Jen would still not know that Augustus had feelings for her. He would then take a potion that would stop him from having feelings for Jennifer. With all this, it would be safe to assume that the show might be building up to a romance between the two characters.

Augustus Pugliese debuted in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law by bringing Jen a welcome basket for her new job at GLK&H. At the company, he took the case of Dennis Bukowski and won it with the help of Jennifer when he was assigned to the superhuman law division.

The case saw him help get Bukowski compensation for the damage he had suffered from a shapeshifting Asgardian Light Elf who catfished the plaintiff into thinking she was Megan Thee Stallion.

While the motivations behind him joining this division and his past haven't been revealed yet, we can expect Augustus Pugliese to be a significant supporting character of She-Hulk in the future. Considering that there is a huge opportunity to set up a romance between them here, there is certainly more to come.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

