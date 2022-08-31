Who is Jennifer Walters' boss, Holden Holliway? Exploring potential Easter egg of him hiring She-Hulk (Spoilers)

The second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured Jennifer Walters joining Holden Holliway's law firm, GLK&H. Wanting a superhero to lead a law firm designed for superheroes seemed like a no-brainer for Jennifer, and she took up the opportunity almost immediately. However, she did regret it when she realized that her first case would be representing Emil Blonsky aka the Abomination.

With the introduction of Holden Holliway, it looks like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is all set to debut some of the side characters. With Holliway being a minimal supporting character in the comics, let's explore who the character exactly is and what we can expect from him going forward.

Exploring Holden Holliway amidst debut in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Dan Slott @DanSlott



AttorneyAtLaw was not the first MCU appearance of the GLK&H law firm.



Seems that in the 40's they were based in NYC, and Lieber hadn't been made a partner yet.



And that *had* to be Holden Holliway's father or grandfather at the firm, right? Bit of #SheHulk trivia: #SheHulk AttorneyAtLaw was not the first MCU appearance of the GLK&H law firm.Seems that in the 40's they were based in NYC, and Lieber hadn't been made a partner yet.And that *had* to be Holden Holliway's father or grandfather at the firm, right? Bit of #SheHulk trivia:#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw was not the first MCU appearance of the GLK&H law firm.Seems that in the 40's they were based in NYC, and Lieber hadn't been made a partner yet.And that *had* to be Holden Holliway's father or grandfather at the firm, right? https://t.co/AGEhWZDIkz

Portrayed by Steve Coulter in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Holden Holliway has quite the reputation in the Marvel Universe. Created by Dan Slott and Juan Bobillo, Holliway first appeared in She-Hulk #1 back in 2004.

According to Fandom, Holliway is a legendary lawyer in the Marvel Universe. While not having the same repertoire in the series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, he is very well respected within the comic books. He also happens to be the grandfather of the supervillain and criminal, Southpaw.

Charis @ItsDainti



#SheHulk Every woman I know who works in the legal field (myself included) has worked with or for a Holden Holliway. What I appreciate is that he's not a characture but an accurate reflection of the power that the "Old Guard" of attornies have. Every woman I know who works in the legal field (myself included) has worked with or for a Holden Holliway. What I appreciate is that he's not a characture but an accurate reflection of the power that the "Old Guard" of attornies have.#SheHulk https://t.co/CT108f84HR

Having a super-criminal in the family complicated things a bit for him, so he came up with the idea to start a law firm specifically designed to deal with superpowered beings. He hired Jennifer Walters given her legal background so that she could be the face of the firm and deal with cases related to superhumans, and become a good role model for his granddaughter Sasha.

During Titania's attack, however, Sasha was left unattended and escaped alongside the Mad Thinker. Taken by his grief of failing here, Holliway ended up going on a long sabbatical in search of her.

Max Marvel @MaximilanMarvel

Portrayed by actor Steve Coulter. A Senior Partner at GLK/H, veteran attorney Holden Holliway is in charge of expanding the firm's legal services to cover all aspects of Superhuman Law. In the comics, he's instrumental in recruiting #SheHulk to the practice.Portrayed by actor Steve Coulter. A Senior Partner at GLK/H, veteran attorney Holden Holliway is in charge of expanding the firm's legal services to cover all aspects of Superhuman Law. In the comics, he's instrumental in recruiting #SheHulk to the practice.Portrayed by actor Steve Coulter. https://t.co/KFi8q808Mo

There isn't really much to Holliway in the comics, and it looks like the Marvel Cinematic Universe might be trying to build up his character more. Being the head of GLK&H, there of course comes a huge undertaking. So far, the show has done well in how the character is supposed to be portrayed, and his hiring of Jennifer on the show makes sense.

While it looks like the show is doing a bit of its own thing, Holliway is there to immediately enroll Jen into his program. It has not yet been revealed whether he is Southpaw's grandfather, but it looks like we might get our answers soon considering we are only two episodes into the show.

With him putting Jennifer onto Emil Blonsky's case, it looks like his superhero firm is just getting started and the upcoming episodes might further delve into it. So far, Holliway has had minimal screen time, but fans were quick to notice the inclusion of the character here and he has surely piqued their interest.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

