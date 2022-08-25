She-Hulk episode 2 review: An interesting take on the superhero life (Spoilers)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just premiered its second episode on August 25, 2022.

While the first episode of the show spotlighted Jennifer Walters' (played by Tatiana Maslany) origin story, the second episode upped the game with a vivid and intriguing exploration of Walters' personal life as a superhero and a lawyer, and highlighted how the two are difficult to merge. While the pilot episode proved that the show has promise, the second episode confirmed that it was not a one-episode wonder.

Episode 2 boasts great pacing, eerily funny sequences, a new and improved tone, and perfectly executed fourth wall breaks, almost resembling those from Phoebe Walter-Bridges' Fleabag.

Overall, the episode felt more composed and looked solid to the core. The introduction of Tim Roth's Amobination also added a great touch to the show.

Read on for a detailed review of She-Hulk Episode 2.

She-Hulk Episode 2 review: A lighter, more ambiguous approach to superhero life

She-Hulk's newest episode announced the arrival of a new era of superhero life.

Gone are the days when being a superhero meant having the responsibility of single-handedly saving the world while concealing your identity. Given the flood of superheroes in the Marvel universe, leading this perfectly plausible double life was a rather common affair previously. But She-Hulk hands out a different treatment to the concept.

After the previous episode showed Jen in her Hulk form defending the courtroom from Titania (Jameela Jamil), this episode followed up on the reaction to her transformation.

The media terms Walters the "She-Hulk," a name she loathes from the first second. That apart, her "outburst" also leads to her being fired. This interesting treatment of the superhero life is a breath of fresh air for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What follows for the rest of the episode is a comically strong script, well led by the talented Maslany.

After being jobless for a while, Jen is offered a job in the superhuman division at a new firm. The only problem (for her) is that she has to appear as the She-Hulk at all times. Her first client at the new firm is Tim Roth's Abomination.

Straight from the days of Edward Norton's hulk, the charming Roth executed his character to the tee, despite his limited screentime.

However, given that Abomination is here to stay, it can be anticipated that he will make the show really enjoyable.

By the end of the episode, it is revealed that Abomination has escaped his prison cell. This returns the show to the podium of a more serious superhero-oriented drama, paving the way for excitement in the upcoming episodes.

Jen's impeccably-timed conversations with the camera, breaking the fourth wall in the process, is a fun addition to the show, and was even better performed in this episode, compared to the first one. That apart, the tiny moments of hilarious scriptwriting, paired with a few predictable but well-executed jokes, made the second episode of the series very interesting.

David Rose @happydragondave Loved episode 2 of #SheHulk , but damn was it short. Jen continues to be one of the MCU's most relatable characters, Tim Roth finally returns as Emil Blonsky, and a very unexpected (and welcome) appearance from Mark Linn-Baker (Cousin Larry from Perfect Strangers) as Jen's dad. Loved episode 2 of #SheHulk, but damn was it short. Jen continues to be one of the MCU's most relatable characters, Tim Roth finally returns as Emil Blonsky, and a very unexpected (and welcome) appearance from Mark Linn-Baker (Cousin Larry from Perfect Strangers) as Jen's dad. https://t.co/2PUE4k3Ss0

All in all, the second episode of the remarkably light-hearted legal drama had all the elements of being an excellent Marvel show, and continued with its fresh take on the already crowded superhero universe.

The second episode of She-Hulk is now streaming on Disney+.

