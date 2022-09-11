"No corniness, no messing around, A-list actors and Emilia": Thrilled Marvel fans on Twitter after Secret Invasion trailer release

The new trailer for Secret Invasion has taken Twitter by storm. The highly anticipated 6-episode miniseries is expected to be out sometime in early 2023. The new series focuses on Nicky Fury and Talos, who set out to battle the evil Skrulls.
Fan reactions to the trailer on Twitter have been overwhelmingly positive, with one user mentioning the trailer has ''no corniness'' and doesn't ''mess around.''
Read further ahead to find out more about what fans have to say about Secret Invasion's trailer.
Fans on Twitter go wild as Marvel drops Secret Invasion trailer
Several Marvel fans took to Twitter to share their views on the trailer for Secret Invasion. Some mentioned that Marvel is ''finally back'' while others noted that the trailer has no ''cringey jokes.'' Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
The trailer has gotten fans all excited about the series' release. The reactions have been extremely positive, and it'll be interesting to see fans' response to the show. Currently, a release date hasn't been officially announced, but Marvel confirmed in the trailer that show will be out in 2023.
A quick look at Secret Invasion plot and cast
One of Marvel's most anticipated projects, Secret Invasion revolves around Nick Fury and Talos, who need to fight the sinister Skrulls as they've infiltrated the Earth. Disney+ describes the show as:
“"Secret Invasion" is a newly announced series heading to Disney+ that stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos—characters who first met in “Captain Marvel.” The crossover event series showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”
The series is part of MCU's Phase Five and features a stunning ensemble cast that includes several A-listers. Samuel Jackson stars in the lead role as Nick Fury. Jackson earlier played the role in the Iron Man movies, Thor, and several other MCU flicks. Jackson looked stunning in the trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how the actor's character pans out in the show.
Apart from MCU, Jackson has essayed a wide range of memorable characters in numerous films over the years, including Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, Snakes on a Plane, The Negotiator, and A Time to Kill, to name a few. Starring alongside Jackson is Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.
Mendelsohn essayed the character of Talos in Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He looked in fine form in the trailer, and his chemistry with Jackson is one of the defining aspects of the series. Mendelsohn has also appeared in numerous other shows and films like The Dark Knight Rises, Ready Player One, Rogue One, and many more. Apart from Mendelsohn and Jackson, the series also features Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo.
The show is helmed by Kyle Bradstreet, who also serves as the executive producer. Bradstreet is best known for his work on the popular thriller series, Mr. Robot.
Secret Invasion is expected to arrive on Disney+ in early 2023.
