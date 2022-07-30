What will Marvel Studios announce at D23? Everything about MCU that didn't make it to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022

Last weekend, Marvel Studios brought out the big guns at San Diego Comic-Con. They not only announced the entirety of Phase Five with projects like Daredevil: Born Again and more, but they also announced Phase Six as well as the next two Avengers movies titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

The next two phases of Marvel Studios surely seem big, but there were a bunch of notable projects missing from the list, some already confirmed while others semi-confirmed. With D23 this September, many fans believe that those projects might pop up there and we might get some information about them. So, let's take a look at what all projects could make an appearance at D23.

Exploring Marvel Studios' potential announcement slate at D23

Werewolf by Night

Matt Ramos @therealsupes For those who don’t know… we are getting a ‘Werewolf By Night’ Halloween Special THIS YEAR! For those who don’t know… we are getting a ‘Werewolf By Night’ Halloween Special THIS YEAR! https://t.co/gYSGOlnKgn

Perhaps the worst kept company secret yet, Werewolf by Night is yet to be announced by Marvel even though it is scheduled to release this Halloween. With composer Michael Giacchino stepping into the directors' chair, the special will follow Jake Gomez, played by Jaycob Maya, who can transform into a werewolf due to a curse in his family.

With the project already being filmed and done, there should definitely be an announcement at D23.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Logo (Image via Marvel Studios)

With James Gunn talking about how passionate he is about this project, and this being a prologue for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, we should expect a trailer for this to drop as well. Not much is known about the plot details for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special yet - aside from the fact that it will drop this Christmas.

Wakanda Disney+ Series

Wakanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Image via Marvel Studios)

Confirmed long back by the trades, a series based entirely in Wakanda is in development. Not much is known about this series, but we know that director Ryan Coogler is attached to it in some ways. Perhaps a release window and an official title could be announced.

Okoye Disney+ Series

Danai Gurira as Okoye (Image via Marvel Studios)

A series based on Okoye, portrayed by Danai Gurira, is also in development. However, it is yet to be confirmed if this and the Wakanda Disney+ series are the same. You can check out Okoye next when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever drops this November.

Ten Rings Disney+ Series

Ten Rings logo in the MCU (Image via Marvel Studios)

After the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel Studios was smart enough to get Destin Daniel Cretton on board for three more projects. One of those happens to be a series completely based on the Ten Rings Organization. The post-credits for the movie hinted towards this with Xialing taking over the criminal empire.

Shang-Chi Sequel

Simu Liu as Shang-Chi (Image via Marvel Studios)

A Shang-Chi sequel is in development as well with Destin Daniel Cretton reportedly returning. Just before comic-con, a trademark for a sequel had been filed, that had other names like Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty which turned out to be true. With the title being Shang-Chi in the Wreckage of Time, it looks like we can expect some time-travel shenanigans in the sequel.

Nova Series

Richard Rider as Nova (Image via Marvel Comics)

Confirmed this year by the trades as well, a series based on the cosmic superhero Nova is in development too. Following Richard Rider, the series will see him being chosen randomly by Rhomann Dey to acquire his powers and succeed him as Nova Prime.

Wonder Man Series

Wonder Man in the Marvel Comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Another Disney+ series based on Wonder Man was confirmed by the trades as well this year. This being another Destin Daniel Cretton project, the series will follow Simon Williams becoming a superhero and taking on the mantle of Wonder Man.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool (Image via 20th Century Studios)

With it already confirmed that Marvel Studios is developing a Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds, we are yet to hear a peep about it, or even a release date. With Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick working on the script, here's hoping we get some bit of information about the film during D23.

Armor Wars

Logo for Armor Wars (Image via Marvel Studios)

Last but definitely not the least is Armor Wars. Confirmed way back, this was one of the biggest announcements that was missing from the slate at Comic-con. With many wondering if the project had been cancelled, the showrunner Yassir Lester came out and told us that the Don Cheadler led series is still coming.

