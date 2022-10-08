5 best horror films on Hulu

Hulu has a diverse and extensive collection of content which ranges from horror to romance and everything in between. It has some of the best offerings from all genres and eras. While it does focus more on TV shows and series, Hulu also has a considerable number of films from across the world.

Fans of the horror genre will be interested to learn that Hulu has recently classified their horror and suspense titles into two separate sub-categories. Since Hulu has a surprisingly large library of horror films to choose from, this new feature makes it easier for the audience to navigate through its catalog of movies.

In this article, we list some of the best horror movies that you can stream on Hulu right now, and it includes some major award-winning titles from recent years.

Titane, Oculus and more: 5 of the most chilling horror movies to watch on Hulu

1) Titane

Titane (Image via Kazak Productions)

Titane is a 2021 French-Belgian movie directed by Julia Ducournau. The body horror film created ripples across the world and took home the Palm d'Or, the highest accolade, at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The film features Agatha Rouselle as the lead, whose performance earned her considerable critical acclaim.

Titane follows Alexia, a girl obsessed with cars from a very young age. After surviving a car accident in her childhood, she is left with a titanium plate in her skull. Growing up, Alexia develops an estranged relationship with her parents, although her obssession for cars remains the same. The film follows Alexia, her killing spree, and the s*xual relationships she has with cars and humans.

After being implicated for murder, she runs away from home and comes under the care of a firefighter captain, after disguising herself as his long lost son. The film very quickly takes a chilling turn as Alexia discovers that she is pregnant but with the baby of an automotive.

Ducournau is well-known for her work in the genre of body horror, but has outdone herself with this film. Titane is a must watch for people who are looking for something more than a jumpscare here or there.

2) Possessor

Possessor (Image via Elevation Pictures)

Possessor is a 2020 science fiction psychological horror film written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg. The film stars Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott in the lead roles with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sean Bean, and Rossif Sutherland in supporting roles. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, followed by the U.S. release on October 2, 2020, to widespread critical acclaim.

Possessor is set in an alternate timeline in the year 2008 and follows the story of an assassin, Tasya Vos. She takes over the body of a host human through implants and a machine, executing her hits anonymously and then killing the owner of the body to leave no traces. When a major hit comes their way, Tasya targets her new host to take over.

However, the assassination plan goes haywire when she loses control over his body and the consciousness of the original host returns with her muddled memories. Possessor has a gripping storyline with some jarring visuals and is sure to leave you extremely uncomfortable if not entirely terrified.

3) Let the Right One In

Let the Right One In (Image via Sandrew Metronome)

Let the Right One In is a 2008 romantic horror movie from Swedish director Tomas Alfredson. The film was adapted from a 2004 novel of the same name by John Ajvide Lindqvist, who also wrote the sceenplay for the movie. After almost a year in pre-production and casting, the lead actors were finalized as Kåre Hedebrant and Lina Leandersson.

Let the Right One In tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, Oskar, who is regularly bullied by his classmates and dreams of one day exacting revenge on them. He develops a bond with the new neighbor Eli, a pale girl of the same age, but is unaware of the dark secret she holds. She is a vampire who needs the blood of humans to survive.

Her guardian, Hakan, helps her in the endeavor by killing people and bringing her their blood. As their friendship deepens, Oskar opens up about his bullies and soon after comes to know about her condition. The film focuses primarily on their relationship and draws a love story steeped in murder, revenge, and blood. It has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and has won numerous accolades.

4) Censor

Censor (Image via Vertigo Releasing)

Censor is a 2021 British psychological horror film from the house of Vertigo Releasing. Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, the film stars Niam Algarh in the lead role along with Nicholas Burns, Vincent Franklin, Sophia La Porta, and others in supporting roles. The film premiered in the 2021 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews and even received the Méliès d'Or.

Set in 1985 during the era of the Video Nasty controversy, the film follows Enid Baines, a member of the censor board who vehemently refuses to pass any sort of violence on screen. However, when she is approached by a producer to screen a film by veteran horror filmmaker Frederick North, her life soon takes a shocking turn.

Baines notices that the movie's plot resembles the memories she has of her sister, who had disappeared and was declared dead at a very early age. She goes on a journey to uncover the truth and rescue a girl she believes to be her sister. Censor is a gripping psychological tale which will have you glued to the screen for the entirety of its duration.

5) Oculus

Oculus (Image via Relativity Media)

Oculus is one of the most popular supernatural psychological horror movies of recent times and has seen immense success commercially. With Mike Flanagan at the helm as the showrunner, the film was released in 2014 in theaters to positive reviews from critics and audience alike. It was a commercial success, grossing $44 million against a $5 million budget. The film features Karen Gillan and Brenton Thwaites in lead roles.

Oculus tells the story of the Russell siblings, Kaylie and Tim, and the haunting of their family by a supernatural mirror. When their parents die because of the mirror, 10-year-old Tim is implicated for their deaths and put behind bars. Discharged from a psychiatric hospital after 11 years, Tim believes the supernatural incidents to be false, while Kaylie has spent years uncovering the history of the mirror.

The siblings try to document the powers of the mirror to prove the evil haunting them and establish their own innocence, but their endeavors prove to be unfruitful. Deceived by the mirror, Tim ends up killing his own sister. Again, he is arrested by the police in the same hysterical state, pleading for his innocence.

Oculus makes for a psychologically thrilling story that focuses on the thin line between hallucinations and reality. If you are a fan of the horror genre, it is a must watch for you.

