What time will Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2 episode 3 air? Kris Jenner's health issue and more explored

The Kardashians season 2 is set to release its third episode on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. The episode will feature the ladies embarking on new adventures and new projects while also dealing with personal struggles, professional commitments, and health issues.

Viewers will regardless be provided with entertaining content as is always the case with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Season 2 of The Kardashians has been extremely popular amongst viewers and loyal fans of the family. With Khloe showcasing vulnerability and strength while narrating her emotions throughout her ex Tristian Thompson's paternity scandal and the birth of their baby, the season started on a wild note.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has always laid their lives down in front of their cameras and is leaving no stone unturned to do the same this time.

What to expect from The Kardashians season 2 episode 3?

Episode 3 of The Kardashians will have The Kardashian-Jenner family taking on new projects while at the same time dealing with a lot of drama in the house. A preview clip from the show released on their social media handles documents health issues with the family's matriarch, Kris Jenner.

The preview has Kris stating that her "right hip has been driving her crazy," as she struggles to bend down. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is seen talking to her sister Kendall Jenner as the latter gets ready for her Prada runway walk.

Kim compliments her sister and states that she is proud of her. Kendall is excited as she announces "Today is Prada Day" on camera.

The Kardashians episode 3 trailer also showed viewers a glimpse of Kendall's runway walk. Meanwhile, Kris consults an expert on her health condition and is suggested to go see the surgeon to gather his opinion.

The official trailer for the season did show Kris breaking down and getting into the surgery room, which essentially means that the matriarch will get a surgery to fix her right hip.

A quick look at what transpired on episode 2 of The Kardashians

Episode 2 of The Kardashians witnessed Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child, a baby boy, with the family celebrating alongside her with snacks and champagne. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also clarified the issue behind her son's name.

She revealed that they had named him Wolf after Khloe's suggestion but later found that it wasn't a good fit for the kid. Kylie, however, didn't reveal the name of the kid but stated that they had to be extremely sure of the name before making it public.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family dealt with Blac Chayna's lawsuit, Kourtney Kardashian was busy preparing for her wedding with now-husband Travis Barker. She was looking for a designer who could create her large veil with the Virgin Mary on it to match the tattoo that Travis has on his scalp.

Later in The Kardashians episode, Kim checked in with her sister Khloe about how she was dealing with the scandal. Khloe then revealed that she had rejected ex Tristian Thompson's proposal that happened in December 2021 before the scandal panned out.

The Good American founder also opened up about her decision to not go public with the news of her second child as it would open the doors to much criticism from people. She also confessed that dealing with the scandal was really hard and that she preferred to "isolate herself."

The Kardashians season 2 episode 3 will be available to stream this Thursday at 12.01 am on Hulu and at 3 am on Disney+. Viewers can also catch up on the first two episodes that are available to stream on Disney+.

